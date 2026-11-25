Experts have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to monitor money supply, following the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold rates at 23 per cent.

Daily Trust reports that the CBN on Tuesday announced a decision to hold rates following consecutive drop in headline inflation.

Reacting to the development, Olamide Ologunagbe, Macroeconomic Strategist Afrinvest Group said the Group was expecting a hold but called on the CBN to subsequently monitor money supply.

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"It is a welcome development but looking towards February, we then can tell what it will look like if the disinflation trend will continue and we can tell what will be going forward. But yes, we did cut a shot for a hold.

"Subsequently, since the middle of October, the exchange rate has been experiencing some form of volatility to the extent the CBN has had to be selling dollars to levels that we've not even seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, if the currency is experiencing that kind of pressure, then it's really not prudent for you to want to cut into that period.

"Besides that, I think money supply should also be a key variable which the CBN looks at. Since we touched the 4.7% year-on-year growth in broad money supply, I think around April, it has been increasing consistently."

The latest number from September was around 19.7% year-on-year. So higher broad money supply, exchange rate pressures into an election year, then it's just like the prudent action is just to maintain policy rates. You can't really hike--I can't because inflation is also moderating. So if you just balance everything, it's to hold the policy rates," she said.

On inflation, she said, "The inflation trajectory this year has been one to look forward to. We had the disinflation trend. We had the risks that came in from the Middle East war that tempered that disinflation trend, and then we had to shovel around that before we got our stand backs. For the headline, we still have the base effect that probably will still do its own magic and definitely help to temper it. But headline inflation can have the base effect," she added.

Also speaking, Abdulazeez Kuranga, Regional Economist, West Africa at the Standard Bank Group noted that inflationary patterns are varying since the beginning of the year.

"I think even before through the year, I would say post-rebasing, I think it's not been really easy establishing patterns with the numbers. Pre-rebasing, it's very easy to establish patterns. But post-rebasing, it's been somewhat very hard for analysts even to forecast inflation numbers.

"So for instance, if you look at from the beginning of the year when we saw a month-on-month deflation in inflation, it was really difficult to explain the same way in January 2025. And with the war going on, it's very clear the direction for inflation is to be decelerating. But then again, you look at the numbers also--food inflation is 14.06% and it's looking from the numbers, core inflation down to 10, even non-food inflation down to 10."

In another development, Cowry Research in their reaction said, "The outcome is in line with market expectations and with the call Cowry Research made ahead of the meeting. Two considerations underpinned our view and are reflected in the Committee's own reasoning. The first is the election calendar.

"The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027, with the governorship and State House of Assembly elections following on 6 February 2027, so campaign spending and liquidity are at their highest. The second is transmission."

What the CBN said

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) retained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23 per cent, following decline in the country's inflation rate to 14.06 per cent in October 2026.

The decision was taken at the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), held on Monday and Tuesday, November 23 and 24, 2026.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday and signed by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, the committee also retained the Standing Facilities Corridor at +50/-300 basis points around the MPR.

It further maintained the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent, Merchant Banks at 16 per cent and non-Treasury Single Account (TSA) public sector deposits at 75 per cent.

The committee said the decision was informed by the need to sustain the progress made in reducing inflation and keep inflation expectations under control.

It noted that headline inflation had moderated for five consecutive months, supported by exchange rate stability and improved transmission of monetary policy measures.

However, members expressed concern over prevailing economic headwinds that could slow the pace of the decline in price pressures, maintaining that the current monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

According to the CBN, headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent in October from 14.63 per cent in September 2026.

Core inflation also dropped to 10.78 per cent from 12.95 per cent, while food inflation eased to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent over the same period.

The committee attributed the moderation in food inflation to lower prices of processed food and farm produce following the commencement of the harvest season.

It also noted that the composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.2 points in October from 53.0 points in September, indicating sustained expansion in economic activities across the industrial, agricultural and services sectors.

The CBN said Nigeria's gross external reserves stood at $54.02bn as of November 17, 2026, providing cover for 10.26 months of imports of goods and services.

Inflation Risks

Despite the improvement in key economic indicators, the MPC identified potential risks that could put renewed pressure on prices.

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These include the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could sustain elevated global energy prices, as well as increased spending associated with the end-of-year festive season and election-related activities.

The committee also expressed confidence that continued exchange rate stability and improved food supply would support the disinflation process.

It welcomed a Memorandum of Understanding between the CBN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, aimed at boosting foreign exchange inflows, supporting energy project financing and improving macroeconomic stability.

According to the committee, effective implementation of the agreement would strengthen foreign exchange market liquidity, boost external reserves and improve investor confidence.

The MPC also noted the resilience of the banking sector, citing adequate capital buffers and improved risk management practices.

Looking ahead, the committee expressed optimism about Nigeria's economic outlook for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, citing improved crude oil production and sustained growth in the agricultural, industrial and services sectors.

It, however, warned that disruptions to global energy supplies and adverse weather conditions remained key risks to the inflation outlook.

The CBN said it would continue to monitor domestic and global economic developments to ensure that future monetary policy decisions remain data-driven and focused on maintaining price stability.