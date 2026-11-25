The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the proposal allocates ₦692.66 billion to capital expenditure.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has presented a proposed N893.44 billion 2027 budget to the State House of Assembly.

The proposal represents a 16.58 per cent increase over the 2026 fiscal estimate.

The budget, themed "Solution 2.0: Unlocking New Axis for Sustainable Prosperity," was presented on Tuesday in Awka.

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The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the proposal allocates N692.66 billion to capital expenditure.

This represents 77.53 per cent of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure stands at N200.78 billion (22.47 per cent).

The proposal carries an estimated deficit of N185.56 billion, approximately 20.7 per cent of total expenditure.

Presenting the bill, Mr Soludo highlighted his administration's achievements in security, infrastructure, healthcare delivery and education.

He said the government would sustain its free education policy and recruit 5,000 additional teachers.

According to the governor, this recruitment builds on the 8,015 teachers previously employed by the state government.

On fiscal management, Mr Soludo stated his administration has not borrowed from any commercial bank.

He assured lawmakers that any future borrowing would be economically justified and guided by strict financial discipline.

The governor thanked residents for their support during the recent governorship election.

He described cooperation between the executive and legislature as indispensable to the state's development.

Speaker's remark

In his remarks, the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze, commended the governor's developmental efforts across various sectors.

Mr Udeze praised the upgrading of the Assembly complex, noting the improvements provided a more conducive environment for legislative business.

He disclosed that the current Assembly has passed 44 bills, including 26 executive bills.

He said some of the legislation could serve as templates for other state legislatures.

The speaker called for mutual respect for constitutional boundaries between the executive and legislative arms.

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He assured that lawmakers would thoroughly scrutinise the proposed budget to ensure it addresses residents' needs.

Also speaking, Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha II and chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, commended Governor Soludo's proposed investments.

He particularly welcomed the allocations to education, healthcare and agriculture.

Mr Okechukwu assured that lawmakers would examine the estimates line by line before considering speedy passage.

He urged the executive to ensure public expenditure delivers tangible benefits to residents.

He also appealed to the governor to direct commissioners and agency heads to honour invitations from legislative committees.

Speaking separately, Law Mefor, commissioner for information and value re-orientation, said the Federal Government approved Anambra's industrial city as a free trade zone.

Mr Mefor described the approval as significant to the state's industrialisation and investment prospects.

He said the administration is prioritising capital projects, particularly infrastructure, education, healthcare, security and judicial development.

The commissioner stated the proposed deficit is below ₦200 billion.

He expressed optimism that improved tax compliance and internally generated revenue could reduce the state's borrowing requirements.

Mr Mefor also highlighted plans to deepen urban regeneration and attract private developers to increase housing supply.

He said the government is exploring measures to address rising rents and encourage reasonable agreements between landlords and tenants.