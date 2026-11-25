press release

President Tinubu described the pro-democracy struggle as a defining test of courage and commitment, marked by loss of lives, livelihoods and separation from families.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday relived the long political journey of Nigeria's Progressives from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999 to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a story of resilience, sacrifice and democratic conviction.

He urged Nigerians to protect democracy, stressing that it requires constant nurturing and commitment to flourish.

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President Tinubu spoke at the public presentation of From AD to APC: The Evolution of Nigerian Political Parties and the Exploits of One Man (1998-2015), authored by Sam Omatseye, chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, at the State House, Abuja.

The president paid glowing tributes to pro-democracy activists, saying their courage, sacrifices and unwavering commitment to popular sovereignty helped secure the democracy Nigerians enjoy today.

The president described the book as a masterpiece that captured events he had personally experienced and the struggles that shaped Nigeria's democratic journey.

President Tinubu recalled that Mr Omatseye began the research about three years ago, engaging him through questions, interviews and requests to clarify events surrounding his political journey from 1999 to 2015, when the APC won the presidency by beating an incumbent.

He traced their friendship to the 12 June pro-democracy struggle, recalling that he first met Mr Omatseye in Abuja when the latter was Managing Editor of the Abuja Bureau of Concord Newspapers.

The president described the pro-democracy struggle as a defining test of courage and commitment, marked by loss of lives, livelihoods and separation from families.

"There was no price we would not pay for democracy. Some died along the way. Some were wounded for life. Some lost their livelihoods," he said.

President Tinubu said the struggle was not merely about survival but about securing justice, popular sovereignty and democratic governance for future generations.

"Democracy is not an heirloom to be locked away in a drawer. It is a garden we must tend every day, so that it does not merely survive, but grows by leaps and bounds," he said.

Former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, who chaired the occasion, chronicled President Tinubu's leadership of the progressive movement in Lagos amid opposition from the federal government under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Osoba recounted how the movement transformed from AD to AC and ACN, eventually merging with other opposition parties to form the APC.

He said the merger produced President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's first progressive president in 2015, marking a historic change in the country's political landscape.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised Mr Tinubu's political vision and thanked Mr Omatseye for documenting the evolution of Nigeria's political parties.

Mr Akpabio said President Tinubu had consistently demonstrated progressive ideals, even as governor of Lagos State, adding that his positions on major policy decisions had often proved beneficial.

He cited the removal of petrol subsidy and tax reforms as examples of difficult but visionary decisions, noting that the reforms had improved revenue allocations to states.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani thanked President Tinubu for his tenacity and commitment to democracy, recalling that they had fought together during the pro-democracy struggle.

The governor said President Tinubu's leadership had continued to strengthen the progressive movement and advance democratic governance.

"Entrenching democratic ideals is much more difficult because we have been fighting anti-democratic elements, as well as military apologists in this country who today are masquerading as such.

"No one in Nigeria can boast of your democratic credentials. That is why we support you, and Nigerians will support you." Mr Sani said.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, Hope Uzodimma, said governors remain committed to President Tinubu and his political ideals, stressing that the governors benefited from the president's political leadership.

Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole spoke about the challenges President Tinubu faced under the Obasanjo administration, saying the former Lagos governor resisted political pressure and successfully sustained the progressive movement in the South-west before forging alliances across the country.

Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, also commended President Tinubu for his doggedness and commitment to the progressive cause.

The reviewer of the book and Executive Commissioner (Operations) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said the author definitely showed that there is truly only one undisputed master strategist in Nigerian politics, who is no other than President Tinubu - the only civilian Lagos State governor who outsmarted five-star military generals in the political space.

The author, Mr Omatseye, said the book was developed through extensive research, primary source materials, and interviews with at least twenty-five individuals who participated in the political developments covered.

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He thanked President Tinubu, Governor Sani, the senate president and other political leaders who contributed personal accounts and historical perspectives to the publication.

The presentation attracted governors, members of the National Assembly, ministers and other political leaders.

Among those present were Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), and Usman Ododo (Kogi), as well as the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Others were Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Kingsley Udeh (SAN) and Chairman of the National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko.

The event also featured donations towards the book.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 25, 2026