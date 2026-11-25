editorial

In diplomacy, the presentation of letters of credence by a newly appointed ambassador or high commissioner to the head of state of the receiving country is a ceremony laden with symbolism and significance. Beyond the formalities, it signifies the commencement of an envoy's official functions and underscores the importance attached to diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is, therefore, an occasion that demands strict adherence to established diplomatic protocols, mutual respect and equal treatment of participating envoys.

On November 13, 2026, Nigeria's newly appointed High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode, was among 15 envoys scheduled to formally present their letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, the South African capital.

Following the ceremony, however, Chief Fani-Kayode alleged that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), which livestreamed the occasion, deliberately omitted his presentation and remarks from the broadcast. Apparently concerned that he was the only one among the 15 envoys whose presentation was excluded, he raised the matter with President Ramaphosa, who reportedly referred his complaint to the SABC chief executive.

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In its response, the South African Presidency, through its spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, denied that the omission was deliberate and described the Nigerian envoy's resort to social media to air his grievances as "inappropriate". It maintained that the omission was an operational matter rather than a deliberate attempt to exclude him. The Presidency also explained that President Ramaphosa did not interfere in the operations of the SABC and that the High Commissioner should have channelled his complaint through the appropriate diplomatic channels.

Four days later, on November 17, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the country's foreign affairs ministry, invited Chief Fani-Kayode to a meeting with its Director-General, Zane Dangor. The discussion reportedly centred on the need to observe established diplomatic channels in official communications. Following the meeting, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, declared the matter closed.

From the sequence of events surrounding the alleged exclusion of Nigeria's High Commissioner from the livestream, it is evident that both countries had opportunities to handle the matter more diplomatically. While the initial incident raises legitimate questions about the treatment accorded to Nigeria, the subsequent public exchanges also exposed a failure on both sides to exercise the restraint and tact that diplomatic disagreements demand. This is regrettable, particularly given the historic and strategic relationship between the two countries.

Chief Fani-Kayode had every reason to feel aggrieved if, as alleged, his presentation was the only one excluded from the broadcast. He was not attending the ceremony in his personal capacity; he represented President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Any perceived slight against him in the discharge of his official responsibility could, therefore, reasonably be interpreted as a slight against the country he represents. If the presentations of the other 14 envoys were broadcast without interruption, the selective alleged omission of Nigeria's representative was bound to raise questions about the circumstances and motive behind it. The South African authorities cannot expect such an incident to pass without explanation.

That said, we believe the High Commissioner could have exercised greater diplomatic restraint in expressing his displeasure. As the representative of a sovereign country, he was expected to appreciate the importance of established channels of communication and exhaust them before taking the matter to social media. A diplomatic grievance, however legitimate, is best pursued through procedures that preserve the dignity of the office and leave room for a constructive resolution. His frustration was understandable, but the manner of expressing it was open to criticism.

Nevertheless, we must state unequivocally that the South African authorities bear the greater responsibility for the controversy if the alleged selective omission occurred as described. The incident was not merely an operational lapse that could be dismissed with a routine explanation. When 15 envoys participate in the same official ceremony and only one is excluded from the broadcast, the circumstances demand a credible and transparent explanation. South Africa should have recognised the diplomatic sensitivity of such an omission, particularly when the country affected is Nigeria, one of the continent's most influential nations and a longstanding partner.

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Unfortunately, this incident also brings into focus a troubling pattern of strained relations between the two countries. There have been recurring complaints of hostility, discrimination and disrespect towards Nigerians in South Africa, including incidents involving attacks on Nigerian nationals and their businesses. These grievances have, over the years, complicated relations between the two countries and reinforced perceptions that South Africa does not always accord Nigeria the consideration its continental standing and contributions deserve. The latest controversy, therefore, cannot be viewed entirely in isolation from this history.

We believe this controversy should serve as a wake-up call to both countries. Nigeria and South Africa are two of Africa's most important political and economic powers, with enormous responsibilities to the continent. Their relationship should be anchored on mutual respect, strategic cooperation and a shared commitment to African development, rather than recurring suspicions, avoidable provocations and diplomatic brinkmanship. Both countries must recognise that their disagreements have implications beyond their immediate bilateral relations.