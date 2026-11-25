Sometimes, the biggest changes begin with the smallest actions. A simple request for an EBM invoice at a supermarket, neighbourhood shop or local business may seem insignificant. But when thousands of Rwandans make that same choice, the impact reaches far beyond a single transaction.

That collective effort is translating into Rwf2.58 billion in VAT cashback rewards earmarked for 349,266 Rwandans through the Rwanda Revenue Authority's (RRA) TENGAMAGARA na TVA initiative.

But the real story goes beyond the billions. It is about the ripple effect created when everyday consumers are rewarded for doing their part.

For Albert Mugisha, a resident of Kigali, receiving cashback has given new meaning to something once taken for granted.

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"I never thought asking for an EBM invoice could make a difference in my life. But receiving money back from purchases I was already making showed me that even the smallest actions can have real value. Now, I never leave a shop without asking for my invoice."

The ripple effect is becoming increasingly visible. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, 222,223 consumers benefited from VAT cashback, a figure that rose to 290,590 in the second quarter and reached 349,266 eligible beneficiaries in the third.

This represents a 57 per cent increase in quarterly beneficiaries between Q1 and Q3, while the value of rewards has grown from over Rwf1.2 billion in Q1 to approximately Rwf2.58 billion earmarked for Q3.

Behind these figures lies a bigger story. More Rwandans are benefiting from their everyday purchases while contributing to a culture of greater accountability and tax compliance.

For consumers, it means money returning to their pockets, offering additional support for everyday needs. For businesses, it reinforces the importance of properly recording transactions. And for Rwanda, it contributes to a more transparent economy where stronger tax compliance supports domestic revenue mobilisation.

This is the ripple effect of TENGAMAGARA na TVA: one person requests an invoice, one transaction is properly recorded, and another consumer has the opportunity to benefit. Multiply that across thousands of people, and the collective impact becomes much greater.

Through eNoti, the official cashback disbursement channel, beneficiaries can securely access, manage and use their rewards, ensuring that the benefits of participation are within reach.

As Rwanda enters the final quarter of 2026, the opportunity is to build on this momentum. With the festive shopping season approaching, everyday purchases present more opportunities for consumers to request EBM invoices and benefit from VAT cashback on eligible transactions.

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Doreen Mutesi, Marketing Manager at AMBI Tech, a company working in partnership with the Rwanda Revenue Authority on the Tengamara na TVA campaign, is encouraging all Rwandans to continue contributing to national development by requesting EBM receipts for their purchases.

By doing so, they also increase their chances of winning exciting prizes through the TengaPromo incentive. In December, one lucky winner will walk away with a plot of land, while others will continue winning cars and cash prizes worth millions of Rwandan francs.

The growing number of beneficiaries throughout the year demonstrates the potential of a simple habit to create lasting change. Sustaining that participation into Q4 could extend the programme's reach while reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in everyday transactions.

As more Rwandans embrace the habit of requesting EBM invoices, TENGAMAGARA na TVA continues to demonstrate that economic progress is not built through grand actions alone. It is also shaped by ordinary people making small, conscious decisions every day.

What begins with one receipt can create a ripple effect that reaches an entire nation.