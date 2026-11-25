Hubert Sage Kwizera is regarded as one of Rwanda's fast rising basketball talents, but few know that his sporting journey began with acrobatics rather than basketball.

The 22-year-old combo guard has come a long way, progressing from limited opportunities at Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to an impressive 2026 season with the Patriots. He is now looking to show yet his best potential at new club APR who he joined in October on a two-year deal until 2028.

His exploits also earned opportunities with the national team.

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Born and raised in Kicukiro, Kigali, Kwizera is the youngest in a family of four children. His interest in sports began at the age of 10, when he practised acrobatics and played football in Gikondo.

Around the same time, he discovered basketball at a local court and his curiosity gradually developed into a passion for the game.

His journey became more organised after joining Institut Paroissial de Mukarange for secondary school, where coaches introduced him to competitive basketball.

His mother also played an important role in nurturing his passion, buying him his first basketball and a pair of shoes.

"I am very grateful to her because she recognises what her child loves and supports them. It motivated me to keep loving basketball, and I even started watching games on YouTube," he said.

In 2018, while attending St. Jacob School, a coach spotted his potential during training and invited him to join the school's Junior NBA team.

Playing in Toronto Raptors uniforms, Kwizera participated in several matches and began understanding the wider basketball community.

"Surprisingly, I didn't even know a local league existed. I only knew about the NBA because of the uniforms we wore in the Junior NBA competition," he recalled.

In 2023, he joined The Hoops in the Second Division, and played for the club until they were eliminated in the playoffs.

A year later, he signed a two-season contract with REG. However, competition for places limited his opportunities.

"I didn't play during the first year, but I remained hopeful. With strong players like Thomas Cleveland and Jean-Jacques Boissy competing for the same position, getting playing time was difficult," he said.

Despite the setback, he remained committed to training. Former teammate Cleveland also encouraged him to remain patient and believe in his ability.

Breakthrough with Patriots

Kwizera joined the Patriots ahead of the 2026 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) season, a move that proved pivotal to his development.

He enjoyed an impressive campaign and won the 2026 RBL Most Improved Player award.

One of his standout performances came in April, when he scored 14 points in Patriots' 98-92 victory over United Generation Basketball (UGB) at BK Arena.

He credited coach Sanny Niyomugabo for giving him the confidence to express himself.

"When I joined Patriots, coach Sanny told me he trusted me and wanted me to play my own brand of basketball. That gave me confidence, and things went well. We finished second," he said.

He also highlighted a playoff victory against former club REG as one of his most memorable moments.

A new chapter at APR

Following his breakthrough season, Kwizera joined APR in September 2026, signing a two-year contract with the defending champions.

He is looking forward to developing under coach James Mayer.

"We had a good conversation, and I anticipate learning a great deal from him," he said.

He also gained international experience representing RSSB Tigers at the 2026 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Beijing, China.

Facing international opposition exposed him to different playing styles and approaches.

"Playing against players from around the world and observing their positioning and style of play was a valuable experience that will help my career," he said.

National team ambitions

Kwizera's national team journey began in 2022 at the FIBA U18 Zone V Qualifiers and the FIBA U18 African Championship.

At the continental tournament, he led Rwanda in efficiency, averaging 7.5, while shooting 63.2 per cent from two-point range and recording 1.8 steals per game.

He credited Rwanda Basketball Federation technical director Moise Mutokambali for identifying young talents through school competitions and giving them national team opportunities.

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Initially a shooting guard, Kwizera was asked to play point guard at the U18 African Championship in Madagascar after the team's regular player missed the trip because of examinations.

Head coach Yves Murenzi entrusted him with the role, an experience that helped broaden his understanding of the game.

Rwanda finished eighth in the competition. Kwizera later represented the country at the 2023 Giants of Africa Festival.

His development eventually earned him a place in the senior national team for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, where he averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three appearances.

Looking ahead, Kwizera hopes to establish himself among the world's elite players, with his faith remaining an important part of his journey.

"Throughout my basketball career, I have remained committed to praying to God because it helps me achieve my goals. I aspire to become an elite player and eventually compete in the EuroLeague, BAL, Summer League and, if possible, the NBA," he said.