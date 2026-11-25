opinion

Zimbabwe's unfinished journey from historical restitution to productive economic empowerment

More than four decades after independence, Zimbabwe faces an uncomfortable economic question. We reclaimed land, expanded indigenous ownership and celebrated the transfer of assets previously dominated by white Zimbabweans. But did we build the economic capabilities necessary to make those assets productive and create prosperity for the majority?

Today, some Zimbabweans possess farmland they cannot fully utilise because they lack machinery, irrigation or finance. Others have university degrees and professional qualifications but struggle to find opportunities to apply their skills. Many have migrated to countries where their knowledge and labour contribute to other economies.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe actively courts foreign investors to provide the capital, technology and expertise needed to develop its mines and industries.

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We reclaimed productive assets, yet many Zimbabweans capable of developing our economy have had to leave the country in search of opportunity.

This contradiction deserves serious reflection.

Colonial dispossession was real. Black Zimbabweans were systematically excluded from productive land and major commercial opportunities. Correcting those inequalities was necessary.

But historical justice and economic development are related objectives, not interchangeable achievements.

The question is not simply what Zimbabweans took back. It is what Zimbabweans have been enabled to build.

When Zimbabweans created their own businesses

Zimbabwe's experience during the 1990s offers an alternative way of thinking about empowerment.

Roger Boka established United Merchant Bank and developed Boka Tobacco Auction Floors. Zimbabwean financial professionals founded National Merchant Bank, now NMB Bank, in 1992. Nigel Chanakira and his partners established Kingdom Securities in 1994, subsequently expanding into banking and other financial services.

These entrepreneurs demonstrated something important.

Black Zimbabweans did not necessarily need shares in Barclays or Standard Chartered to become bankers. They could establish banks of their own.

Strive Masiyiwa's experience with Econet Wireless also illustrated the possibilities of indigenous entrepreneurship. Yet his attempts to establish a telecommunications business encountered years of regulatory and legal obstacles before Econet began operating in 1998.

Not every enterprise succeeded. United Merchant Bank collapsed in 1998, demonstrating that indigenous ownership must also be accompanied by sound management, financial discipline and effective regulation.

Nevertheless, these developments showed that Zimbabweans could create competitive enterprises rather than merely acquire ownership of existing ones.

Imagine if this entrepreneurial capacity had been systematically developed across manufacturing, agriculture, technology and mining.

The greater ambition should have been to create generations of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs capable of building more productive businesses than the country inherited in 1980.

We redistributed land, but did we develop productive farmers?

Zimbabwe's land reform programme addressed a genuine historical injustice. But redistributing farmland and developing productive agriculture were different tasks.

Established commercial farmers did not possess land alone. Their enterprises often included tractors, combine harvesters, irrigation systems, bank finance, technical knowledge, storage facilities and established markets.

When land was redistributed, these complementary capabilities were not always preserved, transferred or adequately replaced.

A new farmer could receive hundreds of hectares without possessing a tractor. Another could obtain fertile land but lack working capital, irrigation or reliable markets.

A productive commercial farm was never merely a piece of land. It was a combination of land, capital, technology, knowledge and supporting institutions.

This does not mean land reform produced no successes. Research in areas such as Mvurwi documents successful resettled farmers, expanding tobacco production and new rural enterprises.

These achievements demonstrate that black Zimbabweans can build productive commercial farms when suitable conditions exist.

But they also reveal why access to land alone was insufficient.

There is a sentiment sometimes expressed that even if land is not being productively utilised, reclaiming it was sufficient because it belongs to Zimbabweans.

The historical emotion is understandable. But its economic implications cannot be ignored.

Land may belong to us, but the consequences of leaving it unproductive also belong to us.

Underutilised farmland can mean lost production, employment and income. Not every struggling farmer is unwilling to produce. Many face expensive inputs, drought, inadequate irrigation and limited credit.

The response should therefore be to address genuine constraints while also ensuring that valuable land is not retained indefinitely without reasonable productive use.

Zimbabwe's Constitution itself recognises increased agricultural productivity and investment among the objectives of land policy.

Demanding productivity is therefore not necessarily an attack on land reform. It is consistent with its stated economic purpose.

Did our own policies weaken the economy?

Zimbabwe's economic difficulties cannot be attributed to one policy. Droughts, external constraints and international economic conditions also mattered.

But domestic policy decisions played a substantial role.

According to the International Monetary Fund, real GDP declined cumulatively by approximately 40% between 2000 and 2007, followed by a further estimated contraction of 14% in 2008.

Agricultural disruption, deteriorating investment conditions and unsustainable monetary and fiscal policies contributed to this collapse.

Hyperinflation damaged savings, working capital and the ability of businesses to plan.

An indigenous entrepreneur who had accumulated money to purchase machinery could lose much of its purchasing power. A farmer could own land yet struggle to obtain affordable inputs or finance.

We cannot create lasting economic empowerment through policies that undermine the savings, investment and institutions needed to sustain it.

The consequences extended beyond agriculture.

Harare and Bulawayo lost substantial industrial capacity over the years. Manufacturing enterprises that once supported workers, suppliers, apprentices and transport businesses closed or reduced operations.

When factories disappear, the country loses more than production. It loses opportunities for technical training, entrepreneurship and future employment.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries reported manufacturing capacity utilisation of 55.9% in 2025. That reflected improvement, but also significant unused capacity among surveyed manufacturers.

We cannot celebrate the transfer of productive assets while remaining indifferent to the disappearance of the industries that once employed Zimbabweans.

Who was actually empowered?

Land reform benefited many ordinary households, and some beneficiaries established successful enterprises.

But not every capable Zimbabwean could access land, finance or productive business opportunities.

Consider someone who completes a university degree in agriculture.

That graduate may understand crop production, irrigation and farm management but remain unable to obtain farmland, finance or suitable employment.

Likewise, an engineer may possess the knowledge needed in manufacturing but struggle to find opportunities in an economy with limited industrial investment.

Being eligible for empowerment is not the same as having access to economic opportunity.

The same distinction applies to company ownership.

Acquiring substantial shares in an established business requires capital and commercial connections. Those already possessing wealth may therefore find it easier to benefit than ordinary citizens without financial resources.

Zimbabwe needed successful indigenous business owners. But it also needed employment, accessible finance and opportunities for the wider population to accumulate wealth.

The emergence of a wealthy black business class should not be confused with the economic empowerment of every black Zimbabwean.

We educated people who had to leave

Perhaps the most uncomfortable contradiction concerns Zimbabwe's human capital.

The country has produced agricultural professionals, engineers, accountants, technicians, teachers and health workers.

Yet many have sought opportunities abroad because domestic employment and business prospects were insufficient.

Migration can benefit individuals and generate valuable remittances, investment and international professional networks.

But persistent shortages of domestic opportunities mean Zimbabwe cannot fully benefit from the people it has educated.

We expanded the number of Zimbabweans capable of participating in a modern economy without sufficiently expanding the modern economy in which they could participate.

A qualified agricultural professional may work abroad while productive opportunities remain inaccessible at home. An engineer may contribute to another country's industries while Zimbabwe struggles to rebuild its manufacturing sector.

Zimbabweans abroad provide significant financial support to households through remittances.

Their contribution deserves recognition.

But should we celebrate the billions Zimbabweans send home without asking why so many had to leave to earn those billions?

The objective should not be to prevent migration. It should be to build an economy in which staying is a viable and attractive choice.

We displaced domestic producers, then invited foreign investors

There is another contradiction deserving examination.

White Zimbabwean farmers and business owners were Zimbabwean citizens, even though many benefited from historically unequal economic opportunities.

Correcting those inequalities was necessary. But citizenship and historical privilege are different matters.

Established producers possessed commercial expertise, machinery, market relationships and technical knowledge that could have contributed to developing new indigenous enterprises.

We did not need to preserve historical inequality in order to preserve productive knowledge.

Could land redistribution have been accompanied by more systematic expertise transfer, equipment sharing, commercial partnerships and agricultural financing?

Not every arrangement would have succeeded. But the objective should have included developing new productive capabilities while retaining valuable expertise, including that possessed by black farmworkers and technicians.

Today, Zimbabwe welcomes Chinese and other foreign investors to develop mining and industrial projects.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this. Foreign investment brings capital, technology and productive opportunities.

Chinese investment in lithium mining and processing, for example, has created substantial new productive capacity.

But the important question is what Zimbabweans gain beyond employment and immediate revenue.

If we value foreign investors because of the capital and expertise they bring, why should we have been indifferent to retaining valuable capital and expertise already present among Zimbabweans?

Zimbabwe's Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, which came into operation in 2008, became closely associated with majority indigenous ownership requirements.

Those requirements were substantially relaxed in 2018 and further amended in 2020 as Zimbabwe pursued a more investment friendly approach.

This policy evolution invites reflection.

Changing who receives the profits of an existing enterprise is not the same as establishing new factories, expanding production or creating employment.

Foreign investment and indigenous ownership can complement each other. But the objective should be to make Zimbabweans increasingly capable of financing, managing and developing productive businesses themselves.

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The real test of foreign investment is not simply what the investor builds today, but what Zimbabweans become capable of building tomorrow.

The next stage of empowerment

Zimbabwe does not need to abandon historical restitution. It needs to connect ownership with productive development.

In agriculture, that means secure tenure, affordable commercial finance, irrigation, mechanisation services and reliable markets.

A qualified agricultural graduate who cannot acquire a farm should still have opportunities to establish an irrigation business, provide agricultural services or develop food processing enterprises.

In industry, Zimbabwe needs reliable electricity, competitive infrastructure, predictable policies and finance for viable businesses.

Indigenous entrepreneurship should be encouraged through transparent opportunities rather than political connections.

Foreign investment should strengthen Zimbabwean suppliers, develop technical expertise and contribute to lasting industrial capabilities.

Diaspora investment should be supported through trustworthy institutions and commercially viable opportunities, not patriotic appeals alone.

Government should measure what empowerment policies actually produce.

How many new businesses survive? How many farms become financially sustainable? How many jobs are created? How many graduates find productive opportunities? How many Zimbabwean companies become capable of competing internationally?

These questions matter more than ownership statistics alone.

What should the next generation inherit?

None of this means Zimbabwe should have preserved colonial economic inequalities.

Historical dispossession was real, and correcting it was necessary. Nor should we overlook successful resettled farmers and indigenous entrepreneurs.

But historical justice does not mean every policy adopted in its name was economically effective.

Consider a young Zimbabwean born in 2000.

That person inherited the political achievement of independence and grew up after major changes in land ownership.

But can they find employment, finance a business, acquire productive skills and build a secure future without leaving the country?

The next generation cannot live on the achievement of reclaiming what previous generations lost. It needs the opportunity to build what previous generations never had.

Zimbabwe did not need merely to replace white owners with black owners, or later invite foreign investors to develop assets that domestic entrepreneurs struggled to finance.

It needed to create generations of Zimbabweans capable of establishing productive businesses, developing technology, expanding industries and accumulating wealth.

We took back the land. But the unfinished task is to build an economy in which far more Zimbabweans can create, sustain and pass on prosperity.

Dr Shame Mugova is a Lecturer in Finance at Birmingham City University. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of NewZimbabwe.com.