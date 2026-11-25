Nairobi — Farhan Mohamed Jimale, representing Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission (NIHRC), attended the fourth IGAD Forum on Governance, which opened in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The forum, held under the theme "Strengthening Democratic Institutions and Good Governance for Sustainable Peace, Security and Regional Integration in IGAD Member States," brought together representatives from IGAD member countries, independent institutions, civil society organisations and development partners.

The gathering aims to promote democratic governance, strengthen accountability in public institutions, build public trust and enhance cooperation among countries in the Horn of Africa and the wider IGAD region.

Participants are expected to discuss the central role of human rights, the rule of law and independent oversight institutions in building peaceful and resilient societies.

The discussions will also examine how stronger democratic institutions and accountable governance can help address challenges facing communities across the region.

Jimale's participation represents the Somali human rights commission's engagement in regional discussions on democratic governance, institutional accountability and the protection of fundamental rights.