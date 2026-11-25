Mogadishu — Somali Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud has held talks with Djibouti's ambassador to Somalia, Osman Dubad, on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in media, tourism and cultural preservation.

Qasim received Dubad at his office on Wednesday, where they discussed ways to expand collaboration in the media and tourism sectors and strengthen efforts to preserve and promote the shared cultural heritage of the two neighbouring nations.

The discussions also focused on how Somalia and Djibouti could work together to protect their common traditions and cultural identity, reflecting the longstanding ties between their peoples.

Following the meeting, the minister and the ambassador visited the headquarters of Somalia's National Media and the National Theatre, which also houses the National Council for Arts and Public Awareness.

At the National Theatre, members of the Waaberi National Troupe welcomed the two officials and performed songs celebrating the brotherly relations and cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti.

The visit highlighted the cultural dimension of relations between the two countries and the potential for greater cooperation in promoting their shared heritage through media, arts and tourism.