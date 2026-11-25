Mogadishu — Somali Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama has held talks with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a focus on healthcare development and medical services.

Jama received Sadikin and his delegation at his office, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen longstanding relations between Somalia and Indonesia.

The discussions focused on cooperation in the health sector, including improving the skills of healthcare professionals, expanding access to medicines and developing maternal and child health services.

The two officials also discussed Indonesia's candidacy for the position of director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the 2027-2032 term.

Jama emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries, particularly in healthcare, education, trade and investment.

He said stronger bilateral ties in these sectors would help promote sustainable development and deliver mutual benefits to the people of both countries.

The meeting reflects efforts by Somalia and Indonesia to strengthen their longstanding relationship and expand cooperation in key development sectors, particularly healthcare.