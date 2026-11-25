Bashiru's appointment follows the unveiling of five members by the world football governing body on Wednesday, 18 November, with his inclusion bringing fresh corporate and commercial expertise to the FIFA-appointed committee

FIFA has appointed Premium Trust Bank Executive Director Atilola Shina Bashiru as an additional member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Normalisation Committee, expanding the panel to six members as it begins its assignment to oversee Nigerian football administration.

Mr Bashiru's appointment follows the world football governing body's unveiling of five members on Wednesday, 18 November, and his inclusion brings fresh corporate and commercial expertise to the FIFA-appointed committee.

Sampson Ebomhe chairs the panel, with Joe Abah, Godwin Enakhena, Amina Yerima and former Super Eagles captain Daniel Amokachi completing the initial membership.

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Mr Bashiru's addition is expected to strengthen the committee's capacity in business development, digital strategy, sports marketing and sponsorship management, areas regarded as vital to improving the commercial outlook and long-term sustainability of Nigerian football.

An experienced business development professional with a strong interest in digital innovation, Mr Bashiru currently serves as an Executive Director at Premium Trust Bank, where he helps drive and implement the bank's digital and transaction strategies.

His professional experience also covers sports marketing and sponsorship management, bringing a corporate-sector perspective to the committee's work at a crucial period for football administration in the country.

The six-member committee is expected to draw on its combined experience across football administration, governance, corporate strategy, media, business development and the technical side of the game as it carries out its mandate.

Mr Bashiru's commercial background is expected to complement the other members' expertise as the committee works to strengthen the NFF's administrative structure, implement reforms, and lay the foundation for the long-term development of Nigerian football.