MONROVIA — The government task force charged with stopping illegal mining across Liberia has only three vehicles, all assigned to its top officials, and relies on chartered private vehicles and help from private individuals to reach mining sites, its chairman said Monday.

Col. Abraham Kromah, chairman of the Protect Our Resources Taskforce, or PORT, said the task force needs US$8 million to build up its operational and logistical capacity. He said it is targeting a reduction of about 60 percent in illicit mining once full-scale operations begin in January, but he did not say over what period that reduction would be achieved.

The three vehicles are assigned to Kromah, his deputy for administration and his deputy for operations. Kromah told a news conference in Monrovia that the task force uses its limited funds to charter privately owned vehicles and solicits logistical help to carry out field operations. Journalists asked him what the arrangement costs, and he did not give a figure.

He said the task force also depends on contributions from the institutions that join its operations, including the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Immigration Service and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, all of which he said face transportation problems of their own. He said private individuals also assist with some field activities.

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"By January 1, when the budget is on board, we are now going to go full scale with everything we do," Kromah said.

Until then, he said, the task force is conducting preliminary investigations, following intelligence leads and identifying areas where suspected illegal mining is causing or threatening environmental damage. He said the current work is meant to deter illicit mining before full-scale operations begin.

Kromah said the task force has enough manpower for enforcement but declined to say how many personnel are assigned to it.

He said the task force would move beyond workers at mining sites to pursue those financing them.

"After dealing with the individuals operating in the pits and damaging our environment, we will go after those sponsoring them. These are not the people you see at the mining sites. They are in Monrovia and other places, driving big cars," Kromah said.

"Very soon, you will see us shutting down their offices, and they will be prosecuted," he said.

Kromah also announced the arrest of 35 people, including seven foreign nationals, in a Nov. 19 operation against suspected illegal mining in Chanise Town, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County. Those arrested were 28 Liberians, five nationals of Burkina Faso, one Nigerian and one Ghanaian. Several pieces of mining equipment were seized.

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The Liberians were turned over to Town Chief James Washington, and the seven foreign nationals were handed to the Liberia Immigration Service for further investigation, Kromah said.

He said the task force is working with the Liberia Revenue Authority to get people in mining to register their operations and pay taxes. He said that revenue could support government spending on education and other public services, and that the task force's interventions are already pushing some miners to approach the LRA and operate legally.

"The records are there, the stats are there. We share the stats with you," he said.