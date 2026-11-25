The Master Infrastructure Development Agreement between the government and Bea Mountain Mining Corp. lists 22 projects: four power plants, three transmission lines, a national grid upgrade and 14 roads and bridges. Eight are firm, with fixed prices. The rest depend on later proposals and approvals. Here is what each one is, what it costs, and what still has to be decided.

By the numbers

Four power plants totaling 270 megawatts

305 kilometers of high-voltage transmission line

US$4.45 billion for the eight core projects, including US$50 million for compensation and resettlement

Up to US$1 billion for further roads

Up to US$230 million to upgrade the grid

Total: about US$5.68 billion

The power plants

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Via River Power Plant (100 MW) -- US$2.07 billion

This is the largest single project in the agreement. It is a hydropower dam on the Via River with an 8.7-billion-cubic-meter reservoir, by far the largest body of stored water in the program. The government must provide at least 388 square kilometers of land within the reservoir rim, plus a 15-kilometer access road corridor from Totota village to the dam site. The reservoir's purpose goes beyond its own turbines. Low reservoir levels in the dry season force three of Mount Coffee's four turbines to shut down, and a large upstream water storage facility is the long-discussed fix.

SP-3 Power Plant (100 MW) -- US$1.17 billion

A hydropower plant on the St. Paul River with a much smaller reservoir of 46 million cubic meters. It needs at least 9.42 square kilometers of land and a 12-kilometer access road from Tevatown village.

SP-4 Power Plant (10 MW) -- US$634 million

A smaller St. Paul River plant with a 1.2 billion cubic-meter reservoir and a water transfer channel and tunnel. It needs at least 49 square kilometers of land and a 22-kilometer access road from the Via dam. It produces a tenth of SP-3's power at more than half its price, which suggests its role is largely water management. The agreement does not explain the price.

Biomass Power Plant (60 MW) -- US$148 million

A plant near the Via dam that is "dedicated to public electricity supply and connected to the national grid." Its fuel is the timber and vegetation cleared from the reservoir and project areas before they are flooded or built on. The price includes the cutting and transport equipment. If LEC requests it within a year of the deal taking effect, Bea Mountain will run the plant for up to five years for a fee of 3 U.S. cents per kilowatt-hour. That fee is also payable on power the plant could have produced when LEC cannot take it.

The transmission lines

Main Line -- US$76.5 million. A 150-kilometer, 300 MVA line connecting all four plants to the existing Mount Coffee substation.

Nimba Line -- US$53 million. A 150-kilometer, 100 MVA line from the Via plant to a new substation in Nimba County. The agreement does not name the town.

Bong Line -- US$13.3 million. A 5-kilometer, 60 MVA link from the Via plant to the Mount Coffee line toward Bong County, with a substation at its end.

The line lengths assume a straight route. If a line must detour around a village, forest reserve or national park, its price changes by the difference in kilometers.

The core road

Liberia Development Road (146 km) -- US$234.6 million

The only road among the core projects. It needs a right-of-way at least 40 meters wide. The agreement does not say where it runs. Unlike the power projects, its price is adjusted for inflation using a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction cost index.

The grid upgrade (up to US$230 million)

This covers the "upgrade and reinforcement of substations, transformers and the 66 kV network" serving Monrovia. Its scope is listed as "to be agreed," and it becomes a firm project only after a separate proposal is approved.

The road pipeline (up to US$1 billion)

Thirteen roads are named as candidates:

Tubmanburg to Compoundzu (Bomi to Gbarpolu)

Brewerville to Bopolu

Cestos Junction to Cestos City

Cestos Junction to Greenville City and Greenville Port

Gbarnga through Kokoyah and Compound 3 to Buchanan

Greenville to Klowne Town

12th Street to Bardnesville Junction via a new Kesselly Boulevard bridge

Konia to Voinjama in Lofa

A concrete-paved road in Monrovia

Saclepea, Boutuo, Bahn and Karnplay in Nimba

Pleebo to Barclayville, and Grandcess to Big Suehn Junction

Sengeh through Mbaloma, Gongu and Kinjor to Bandela in Grand Cape Mount

Tubman Boulevard, with a new four-lane bridge

None of these has a price yet. The government ranks them, in agreement with Bea Mountain, and they proceed one at a time. Each, except the three Monrovia projects, needs an engineering and economic feasibility study first. A road is skipped if its price exceeds what remains of the US$1 billion, or if the government fails to decide on its proposal within 60 days. Once the money is committed, no further roads are owed. Not all 13 may be built.

A 23rd project, for the mine

The agreement also provides for a second 60-megawatt biomass plant and a 150-kilometer line to Bea Mountain's concession, for the mine's own use. Bea Mountain pays for it as its own investment, and it is not part of the US$5.7 billion. It takes half the cleared timber, free of stumpage fees, and passes to LEC at no charge when mining ends.

Who does what

Bea Mountain finances the work. MAPA İnşaat ve Ticaret A.Ş., a Turkish firm named in the agreement, designs and builds everything. The government handles permits, land, resettlement and security. LEC takes ownership of the plants and lines, and the Ministry of Public Works takes the roads. A Joint Implementation Committee chaired by the National Investment Commission coordinates. Each agency appoints an independent owner's engineer to review designs and witness tests.

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How it is paid for

Bea Mountain funds up to US$500 million of work outstanding at any one time. It recovers its costs by setting them against what it owes the government: corporate income tax, royalties, dividends on the government's 5 percent stake, dividend withholding tax, employee income tax it withholds, and surtax. Unrecovered balances earn interest at three-month SOFR plus 2 percent.

When

Only three projects have a fixed deadline: the biomass plant, the Main Line and the Bong Line, each due within two years. For all other projects, the completion timeline is "commensurate with the amount of Offsettable Entitlements available for Set-Off," tying the pace to Bea Mountain's payments to the state. For every project, the clock starts only once the deal is in force, the government has handed over the land, and an implementation agreement is signed.

Training

Up to 50 Liberians will train abroad, mainly in Türkiye, to operate the plants. They then get a year of on-the-job training in Liberia after LEC hires them.

What happens next

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to sign Wednesday. The agreement takes effect only after the Justice Minister attests to it, the Legislature ratifies it, the President approves it, and it is printed in handbills. The project register, prices, and technical specifications are to be "published with this MIDA upon its ratification."