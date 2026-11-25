The Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) are expected to sign a proposed US$5.7 billion development agreement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, aimed at transforming the country's energy sector, expanding road infrastructure and accelerating economic development.

Presidential Legal Adviser, Counsellor Busheben Keita, disclosed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to sign the agreement at the Executive Mansion before submitting it to the National Legislature for consideration and approval.

Speaking Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Keita said the proposed agreement would address Liberia's longstanding electricity and road infrastructure challenges while supporting industrialization, stimulating economic activities and improving connectivity across the country's 15 counties.

According to him, the agreement has two major components--energy development and road infrastructure--which are expected to be financed through projected government revenues from Bea Mountain Mining Company's operations over the next five years, beginning in 2026.

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On energy development, Keita disclosed that BMMC is expected to construct a 60-megawatt biomass power plant by 2028 to increase electricity generation and improve the reliability of power supply.

He further explained that the proposed agreement provides for the construction of a major water reservoir to support hydroelectric power generation, with an initial projected capacity of 270 megawatts and the potential to expand to 1,000 megawatts.

The proposed expansion, he said, could enable Liberia to meet its domestic electricity requirements while creating opportunities to export power to neighboring countries.

Under the proposed five-year revenue management arrangement, BMMC is also expected to support major road infrastructure projects in Monrovia and other parts of the country.

Among the planned projects are the expansion of the Gabriel Tucker Bridge into a four-lane structure, construction of an additional bridge and development of the Kesselly Boulevard corridor toward 12th Street in Sinkor.

The agreement also provides for paving several community roads in Monrovia and surrounding areas.

Keita further disclosed that approximately US$1 billion would be allocated to road infrastructure development in Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Bomi and Gbarpolu counties.

He also announced a proposed allocation of US$50 million specifically for Grand Cape Mount County, where Bea Mountain Mining Company operates.

Addressing concerns about transparency, accountability and value for money, the Presidential Legal Adviser said the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) would be responsible for determining projected government revenues under the arrangement.

He added that the Ministry of Public Works and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) would provide technical oversight and assess project implementation in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

The government, he said, would also engage independent engineers, conduct audits and establish other oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and safeguard Liberia's national interests throughout the implementation process.

The briefing was also attended by National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairman Morley P. Kamara and LEC Deputy Managing Director Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, who outlined the anticipated economic and energy-sector benefits of the proposed agreement.

In his remarks, Kamara disclosed that the proposed hydroelectric project would include a water reservoir with an estimated storage capacity of 10 billion liters.

He explained that the facility is expected to accommodate two 100-megawatt turbines, alongside an additional 10 megawatts of hydropower capacity, to strengthen electricity generation and support industrial development.

Kamara emphasized that reliable electricity remains critical to improving Liberia's investment climate, recalling that the country had previously lost opportunities to attract major foreign investments because of inadequate power generation and limited access to reliable electricity.

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For his part, LEC Deputy Managing Director Gonkerwon described the proposed agreement as an opportunity to address Liberia's longstanding energy challenges, stimulate economic growth, create opportunities for Liberian businesses and reduce the country's dependence on electricity imports from neighboring Côte d'Ivoire.

He further noted that successful implementation of the proposed energy projects could significantly expand electricity access and position Liberia as a potential contributor to regional electricity generation and supply in West Africa.

Earlier, Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah provided an overview of the proposed US$5.7 billion agreement, highlighting its anticipated contribution to national development and the improvement of living conditions for Liberians.

The proposed agreement represents a major infrastructure and investment initiative of the Boakai administration. However, its implementation will depend on legislative approval, the actual availability of projected revenues, effective project execution and sustained transparency and accountability.