The US$317 million cocaine trafficking case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor returns to Criminal Court "C" today, Wednesday, November 25, for a pretrial conference expected to address evidence disclosure, outstanding legal challenges, and preparations for trial.

The conference, presided over by Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika, will not determine the guilt or innocence of Howard-Taylor and her 19 co-defendants. Instead, it will provide an opportunity for the court and parties to resolve procedural matters, establish whether the prosecution has disclosed its evidence, and determine whether the defense has adequate time and information to prepare for trial.

Under Chapter 17, Section 17.2 of Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law, pretrial examination of books, records, documents, and other evidence is required before trial proceedings can commence.

Howard-Taylor, who served as Liberia's Vice President from 2018 to 2024, is among 20 defendants named in an indictment returned by the Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County on October 7, 2026. She faces allegations under seven of the indictment's 11 counts, including criminal conspiracy, illicit trafficking, money laundering, and criminal facilitation.

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Prosecutors allege that Liberia served as a transit point for an international cocaine trafficking network linked to the July 21, 2026 seizure of 3,971 plates of suspected cocaine at a compound on Cement Road in the VOA Community. The narcotics have been valued at approximately US$317 million, although other estimates in the case have placed the value as high as US$336 million. Two foreign nationals, Srdan Seles and Johann David Garces Grajales, were arrested at the scene.

A major issue expected to arise today is whether the prosecution has provided the defense with complete access to its evidence.

During earlier proceedings at Monrovia City Court, Howard-Taylor's lawyers withdrew a request for a preliminary examination after the court declined to grant access to materials they considered necessary to challenge the allegations. The withdrawal, however, did not settle the dispute over evidence disclosure.

The defense is expected to seek clarification regarding the prosecution's witness list, documentary evidence, electronic communications, forensic reports, and other materials intended for trial.

Particular attention may focus on WhatsApp voice recordings allegedly exchanged between Howard-Taylor and Sheik Bashiru Kante, whom prosecutors identify as an intermediary in the alleged network.

The indictment quotes three recordings in which Howard-Taylor allegedly requested financial assistance, including: "So please ask Nicholas if he could send me some help."

Another recording reportedly contains her acknowledgment of receiving US$15,000, while a third allegedly states: "About 60,000.00 US will help me get everybody in school."

Prosecutors consider the recordings relevant to establishing her relationship with individuals allegedly connected to the network. However, the quoted statements do not expressly mention cocaine or independently establish that the money originated from drug proceeds.

The defense could therefore challenge their authenticity, context, admissibility, and chain of custody, including whether the recordings were edited, whether the speakers have been properly identified, and whether the complete conversations and electronic metadata have been disclosed.

Another central allegation concerns what prosecutors describe as Howard-Taylor's provision of "high-level political assurance and cover" to the trafficking network.

The indictment alleges that she was introduced to foreign operatives at her Sophie Road residence in Congo Town and met alleged network principal Nikola Ivancic at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road during a trip to Dubai. The defense is expected to demand particulars identifying the specific actions she allegedly undertook, the nature of any agreement, and the assistance supposedly promised or provided.

The prosecution may rely on conspiracy principles to establish criminal liability, but the court will ultimately determine whether admissible evidence satisfies the applicable legal requirements.

The defense may also revisit constitutional questions concerning the application of Liberia's amended Controlled Drugs and Substances law to alleged activities beginning before the law became applicable.

On September 24, 2026, Judge Feika denied Howard-Taylor's bail application, rejecting arguments concerning the alleged retroactive application of the law. However, that ruling did not finally determine the merits of a separate challenge to the indictment. The defense could raise the issue through a formal motion to dismiss or quash, while prosecutors may argue that the alleged conspiracy continued into the period covered by the applicable legislation.

Discrepancies in the indictment's chronology could also attract attention. These include references to Howard-Taylor's vice-presidential tenure ending in January 2023, rather than January 2024, and differing accounts of when she was introduced to alleged network members and travelled to Dubai in 2021 or 2022.

The defense may argue that such inconsistencies require clarification to ensure she understands the precise allegations against her.

Meanwhile, her medical-release conditions and the seizure of electronic devices could feature in the proceedings.

In a ruling delivered November 20, Judge Feika ordered the continued seizure of electronic equipment recovered from Howard-Taylor's Congo Town residence and warned that further violations of her conditional medical release could result in her return to Monrovia Central Prison.

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"Medical release does not amount to an acquittal, pardon or immunity from prosecution," the judge ruled.

The decision followed an eight-count Bill of Information filed by the Ministry of Justice alleging that Howard-Taylor violated her release conditions by possessing unauthorized communication devices. Prosecutors reported recovering mobile phones, a landline telephone, an HP laptop, an iMac computer, and other equipment.

However, the ruling on the devices did not establish that they were used to facilitate the alleged trafficking activities.

Howard-Taylor was transferred from prison to her Congo Town residence on September 4, 2026, on compassionate medical grounds and remains under 24-hour security supervision.

All 20 defendants remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Today's conference is expected to determine whether outstanding procedural and disclosure requirements have been satisfied and what further steps are necessary before the substantive trial can begin. The ultimate question of whether Howard-Taylor participated in the alleged trafficking network must be determined through evidence tested before the court.