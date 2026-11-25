Kampala — Engineer Winnie Byanyima has been selected to receive an honorary Doctor of Commerce from Stellenbosch University in South Africa in recognition of her contributions to social justice, women's rights and the fight against global inequality.

Byanyima, the outgoing Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and a United Nations Under-Secretary-General, is among seven distinguished individuals selected for honorary doctorates by the university.

Her selection recognises a career spanning Ugandan politics, women's rights advocacy, international development and global health leadership, during which she has held senior positions in several international institutions.

Byanyima, whose full name is Winifred Karagwa Byanyima, served three terms in Uganda's Parliament, where she championed women's participation in politics and gender equality.

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She founded the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), a Ugandan organisation promoting women's leadership and participation in decision-making. She also led the establishment of the African Union Commission's Directorate of Gender and Development before serving as Director of Gender and Development at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In 2013, she was appointed Executive Director of Oxfam International, a global confederation of organisations working to address poverty and inequality.

She held the position until 2019, when she was appointed to lead UNAIDS. At UNAIDS, she leads the United Nations' efforts to end the AIDS pandemic by 2030, advocating for equitable access to HIV prevention and treatment, affordable medicines, and stronger health systems.

Her international engagements have included co-chairing the World Economic Forum and serving on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Gender Advisory Council during Canada's G7 Presidency.

In 2025, she served on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality. Byanyima holds a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Manchester and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Cranfield University, both in the United Kingdom.

She has previously received honorary doctorates from the University of Manchester, Mount Saint Vincent University in Canada, Cranfield University and the University of the Free State in South Africa. The other recipients

The other six recipients come from journalism, law, political science, public administration, energy and scientific research

. Nigerian-born journalist Dele Olojede will receive an honorary Doctor of Philosophy.

He became the first African-born recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for International Journalism in 2005, recognised for his reporting on the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

He is also the founder and host of Africa In the World, an annual festival of ideas held in Stellenbosch.

Professor Dennis Davis, a legal academic and retired judge, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws. He previously served as Judge President of South Africa's Competition Appeal Court and as a judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

His judgments over two decades on the bench have contributed to the development of South African constitutional law.

Professor Shireen Hassim, an internationally recognised political scientist and feminist scholar, will receive an honorary Doctor of Philosophy.

She was the first woman of colour to be appointed a full professor of political science in South Africa.

Her 2006 book, Women's Organizations and Democracy in South Africa: Contesting Authority, won the American Political Science Association's 2007 Victoria Shuck Award for the best book on women and politics.

Edward Christian Kieswetter, the former Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), will receive an honorary Doctor of Commerce.

He led the revenue authority from 2019 to 2026, overseeing efforts to rebuild and modernise the institution after it weakened during South Africa's state-capture years.

Khumo Morolo, Chairman of Rhino Energy Holdings, will receive an honorary Doctor of Engineering. She was the first woman to manage an Eskom power station in South Africa.

She previously supervised a cluster of power stations responsible for generating 16 per cent of the country's electricity. She is now involved in solar energy development. Professor Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, a leading polymer chemist at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science.

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He is recognised for pioneering Atom Transfer Radical Polymerisation, a technique that has transformed the development of advanced synthetic materials used in areas such as drug delivery, medical technologies and industrial coatings.

Stellenbosch University, in a statement on Monday, said the seven nominees were selected through an extensive governance process, with each nomination approved by both the university's Senate and Council.

The latest cohort was approved by Council on October 9, 2026. University Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Deresh Ramjugernath described honorary doctorates as among the highest honours an institution can bestow.

"An honorary doctorate is one of the highest honours a university can bestow. This year's recipients have each made an extraordinary contribution through their work and through the impact they have had on society. They have expanded knowledge, strengthened institutions and opened new possibilities for others," Ramjugernath said.

He added that the university was proud to recognise individuals whose work reflects its belief that knowledge and leadership should ultimately serve society.