Kampala\ — Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has been appointed chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), filling a leadership vacuum that has stalled some key decisions at the higher education regulator.

Prof Nawangwe's appointment was made through an instrument signed by President Yoweri Museveni on November 14, according to sources at the Ministry of Education and Sports and NCHE who confirmed the development to Uganda Radio Network (URN).

He replaces Prof Joy Constance Kyesiga, the former Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University, who relinquished the position earlier this year following her retirement.Prof Nawangwe represents vice-chancellors of public universities on the NCHE Council, which oversees quality assurance and regulation in Uganda's higher education sector.

Although the appointment instrument provides for a five-year term, his ability to serve the full period is minimal. He is serving his second and final term as Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, which runs until August 2027, leaving about nine months before his tenure at the university ends.

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His predecessor, Prof Kyesiga, faced a similar situation. She also represented public university vice-chancellors on the council and relinquished the chairperson's position after retiring as Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University.

The recurring departures point to a challenge in the council's leadership structure, where chairpersons drawn from serving university administrators have often left the position before completing their appointed terms because of their retirement from the institutions they represent.

This raises questions about the continuity of leadership at a regulator whose decisions affect universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

Prof Nawangwe's appointment comes after several months in which the council operated without a substantive chairperson, reportedly affecting decisions requiring the full council's participation.

Sources familiar with the council's operations told URN that the leadership gap had delayed some functions reserved for the council, including strategic policy decisions, approvals and regulatory determinations.

While the absence of a chairperson affected council-level business, routine administrative and regulatory activities continued under the Executive Director and her team.

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The appointment also renews debate about whether serving vice-chancellors should hold leadership positions at the body responsible for regulating universities.

Critics argue that university heads already carry demanding institutional responsibilities, while their involvement in the regulator's leadership raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly when council decisions affect institutions they lead or represent.

Higher education consultant Dr Fabian Okwera has previously advocated for greater independence in the leadership of the regulator. Okwera favoured retired university administrators or independent experts for the chairperson's position, arguing that they would provide more objective oversight.

NCHE is mandated to regulate higher education institutions, accredit academic programmes, monitor academic standards and advise government on higher education policy.