Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced a phased payment plan to settle outstanding staff dues as it engages unions over concerns surrounding payroll deductions, pension benefits and interest accrued on unpaid amounts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the hospital said the first payment was scheduled for Friday, with the next phase set for December 8.

The announcement comes amid industrial action by hospital staff, with management acknowledging concerns raised by employees over outstanding financial obligations.

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KNH said it had begun taking steps to address the issues, including settling outstanding dues in phases.

The hospital confirmed that its first engagement with unions was held on Tuesday, November 24, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, to discuss the concerns and resolve other outstanding issues.

Management said it recognised employees as its greatest asset and remained committed to their welfare, professional growth and financial well-being.

"The Hospital acknowledges the concerns raised regarding unremitted payroll deductions, access to pension benefits and interest accrued on outstanding deductions," the statement signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lassan said.

KNH appealed to staff to resume duty as discussions continue, saying cooperation and dialogue would help secure an amicable resolution while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

The hospital said continued industrial action could affect thousands of patients who depend on its services, urging employees and unions to work with management towards resolving the dispute.

Management reiterated its commitment to providing a supportive working environment where employees feel valued and heard.