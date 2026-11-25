Open-admission online school ties refund to the Bachelor's pass as record NSC candidate numbers highlight falling share of degree-qualifying results.

Teneo Online School has become the first school in South Africa to guarantee a university entrance pass, refunding all tuition fees paid from 2027 to the end of Matric if a qualifying learner finishes without a Bachelor's pass. The commitment is open to every learner who enrols in Grade 8, 9 or 10 in 2027 on a full curriculum with teacher-led classes (IEB or SACAI), with no entrance tests or selection criteria.

The announcement comes as a record 962,832 candidates sit the 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations. While the national pass rate reached a record 88% in 2025, the proportion of candidates achieving a Bachelor's pass (the minimum required to apply for degree study) fell from 48% to 46%.

A learner can pass Matric and still fall short of a Bachelor's pass. A diploma or higher certificate pass doesn't qualify them to apply for a degree. Of the 746,110 candidates who wrote the Department of Basic Education's 2025 Matric examinations, 46.4% earned a Bachelor's pass. Universities make their own admissions decisions.

"A child only gets five years of high school once. South Africa celebrates how many learners pass. Parents should be asking what kind of pass their child leaves...