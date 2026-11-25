Since its Phase One sell-out, Dear Jean has quickly established itself as one of Sea Point's most distinctive residential addresses. Now, a new chapter begins with the release of Phase Two, introducing a fresh collection of apartments in the heart of Regent Road.

Dear Jean brings together some of Cape Town's most iconic landscapes in one address, with apartments boasting Atlantic Ocean, Lion's Head or Signal Hill views. In a neighbourhood where prime real estate is becoming increasingly limited, Phase Two presents a rare opportunity to secure a place in this sought-after coastal setting.

The phase two release details

Studios, deluxe studios, one and two bedroom apartments, and a signature penthouse

Priced from R3,895,000

33 Regent Road, Sea Point

Completion set for Q4 2027

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The best of Sea Point, right on your doorstep

With the promenade just 170 metres away, Dear Jean is perfectly positioned to enjoy the effortless rhythm of Sea Point. From morning walks along the ocean to afternoons spent exploring boutiques, local favourites and celebrated restaurants, the best of coastal living is right on your doorstep. The V&A Waterfront, Clifton beaches and Camps Bay are also within easy reach.

The art of coastal living

A standout feature of Dear Jean is its rare triple-view offering. Front-facing apartments enjoy spectacular ocean views, while others look towards either Lion's Head or Signal Hill, each capturing a different perspective of Sea Point.

The development's signature design is equally compelling. Inspired by mid-century glamour with an '80s...