THE Government has formally protested to Iraqi authorities over the assault of a Ghanaian domestic worker, Stephanie Nkrumah, by her employer, and demanded appropriate action against those responsible.

It is also considering a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers to Iraq following concerns that the incident may not be an isolated case.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this in a Facebook post after hosting Stephanie and her family, who are residents of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, to discuss her ordeal and the Government's efforts to secure justice for her.

Mr Ablakwa said Stephanie, who featured in a viral video showing her being subjected to a violent and dehumanising assault by her employer, had managed to escape from her attackers and returned to Ghana with assistance from her family.

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He said the meeting provided an opportunity for the Ministry to listen to her account and obtain details of her alleged abusers and their network to support diplomatic efforts to pursue justice.

The Minister indicated that the Government was also prioritising her recovery, with urgent medical care and clinical psychological support being provided free of charge following medical assessment and recommendations.

As part of efforts to support her rehabilitation, Mr Ablakwa said he had donated GH¢50,000 as initial assistance towards a small business she intended to establish.

He also pledged to provide her with a scholarship to enable her to resume her formal education, which she had discontinued some years ago.

The Minister assured that the Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana's diplomatic missions abroad, would continue to prioritise the welfare and dignity of Ghanaians living outside the country.

He stressed that the assault of any Ghanaian abroad was a matter of national concern and pledged the Government's continued support for Stephanie in her pursuit of justice and recovery.