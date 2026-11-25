Former Kenyan international Sven Yidah was this week awarded Ksh 700,000 by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) after ruling that the midfielder was unfairly dismissed by Tusker in August 2024.

In a landmark ruling that may set precedence for subsequent contractual disputes in Kenyan sports, the panel - consisting of Peris Mukoko, Allan Owiny and Edwin Omondi - ruled that the brewers were unfair to dismiss the former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder after only one month of employment.

"Section 41 requires an employer contemplating termination on grounds of physical incapacity to explain the reason to the employee, in a language he understands, and to hear his representation. Nothing of the kind happened. The claimant (Yidah) was never told of any adverse medical finding or given a chance to answer it. His message of 12th August 2024, asking why he had received no communication, shows that he was left uninformed. No letter of termination was issued. The termination was therefore both substantively and procedurally unfair within the meaning of section 45 of the Employment Act," the ruling read.

In their counterargument, Tusker argued that the decision to terminate Yidah's one-year contract was informed by the result of the midfielder's medical report, which revealed an irregular electrocardiogram (ECG) and a pre-existing knee injury.

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Furthermore, the brewers advanced the argument that Yidah was merely a trialist at the club and not a full-time employee.

However, SDT ruled that the documents provided did not prove that Yidah was engaged on a trial basis.

"The respondent's (Tusker) own documents also do not support its trialist account. In any event they contradict the trialist account on several points. To begin with the exchanges at page 95-97 of the respondent's bundle of documents shows the CEO (Samuel Nzau) pursuing the claimant for months with the intention of signing the (sic) him," the tribunal said.

Furthermore, SDT noted that Tusker should not have used Yidah's medical report to terminate his contract.

"Further, the PCMA form is dated 22nd August 2024 and stamped 23rd August 2024, after the decision to drop the claimant had already been made. A medical assessment completed after the decision cannot be the reason for it. The doctor who prepared it was not called to explain any of these findings. The tribunal consequently finds that the respondent has not proved a valid and fair reason for termination," SDT said.

Subsequently, the tribunal awarded him Ksh 600,000 for six months gross salary plus a one-month's salary in lieu of notice, equivalent to Ksh 100,000.

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Yidah began his playing career at Ligi Ndogo Academy before moving to Sharks, for who he turned out for in 2016-2020 before crossing the capital to sign for Nairobi City Stars.

After a two-year stint with Simba wa Nairobi, he packed his bags for South Africa, where he plied his trade with Marumo Gallants for a year.

On his return, he joined the brewers in July 2024 for his ill-fated shortlived spell.