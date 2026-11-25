Maputo — The Mozambican government has approved the terms of the concession for the infrastructure of Quelimane Port, in the central province of Zambezia, which is budgeted at over 100 million US dollars.

The infrastructure was awarded to a company formed by the publicly-owned company Ports and Railways of Mozambique (CFM) and its partners under a public-private partnership arrangement.

The concession covers investment in the construction, rehabilitation, operation and management of the port facilities, with the concessionaire expected to assume responsibility for the entire process, from project design and financing to commercial operation. The facility, which strengthens the country's logistics capacity in the central region, has been out of operation since 2017.

The decision was taken at Tuesday's meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), which approved the framework governing the participation of the CFM-led company in the development and management of the port.

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Under the approved terms, the company will be responsible for designing, financing, building, owning, operating, managing, rehabilitating and maintaining the port infrastructure. It will also be responsible for the commercial operation of the facilities, which must be handed back to the State at the end of the concession period.

The arrangement is part of the government's policy of involving the private sector in the development and management of strategic infrastructure through public-private partnerships, with the aim of mobilizing investment and operational capacity for projects of public interest.

The approval of the Quelimane Port concession was one of several decisions concerning transport and logistics infrastructure taken at the same Cabinet session. These also included the concession of the Dondo Logistics Terminal, in Sofala province, and preparations for negotiations on the establishment of an integrated offshore oil terminal and a modular refinery complex in Beira.

The government has not disclosed the projected investment for the Quelimane Port concession, its duration, the timetable for the planned works or the operational targets set for the facility.