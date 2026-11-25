Maputo — The Mozambican Police (PRM) has arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the theft of runway lighting equipment budgeted at 1.6 million meticais (about 25,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) at Quelimane Airport, in the central province of Zambézia,

The theft has raised concerns over the safety of aircraft landing operations, particularly at night, as the removal of lighting equipment affects pilots' ability to navigate.

According to Belarmina Henriques, PRM spokesperson in Zambézia, one of the suspects was caught red-handed while dismantling the equipment.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that this was the third time he had participated in the act of stealing aluminium covers from the lighting equipment. The stolen materials are allegedly sold to scrap metal dealers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The other two detainees denied any involvement in the case. However, the spokesperson explained that the presentation of the suspects followed police investigations into several cases of equipment theft reported by the publicly-owned company Mozambique Airports, in Quelimane.

Maurício Alfredo, director of Mozambique Airports in Quelimane, warned that the removal of runway lighting equipment compromises the safety of aircraft landing operations, particularly at night.

In response, residents living in areas surrounding the airport are being sensitized to strengthen vigilance and report any suspicious activities to the authorities to help prevent further theft and vandalism of essential airport infrastructure.