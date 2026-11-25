Maputo — The Montepuez Ruby Mining company (MRM), which operates in the Namanhumbir administrative post, in Montepuez district, northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, has disbursed six million meticais (97.700 Us dollars at the current exchange rate) to support 750 farming families.

MRM is 75 percent owned by the UK-based company Gemfields and 25 per cent by its Mozambican partner, Mwiriti Limitada.

Since Gemfields acquired 75 percent of MRM in February 2012, with ruby auctions starting two years later, the mine has accumulated revenue in excess of 1.172 billion dollars, paying 285.5 million to the Mozambican state.

In a statement, the company explains that it distributed 31,500 kilograms of agricultural input kits to 750 households from nine communities neighboring its operation.

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The distribution took place during a ceremony held in the community of Wikhupuri, in Namanhumbir Administrative Post, and represented an allocation of 6,075,000 meticais.

According to the document, this initiative is part of MRM's corporate responsibility program and aims to strengthen the productive capacity of the beneficiary families, contributing to improved agricultural productivity, food security, and livelihoods in the communities of Namanhumbir, Nanune, Nsembia, Nsewe, Mpene, Wikhupuri, Nanhupo-A, Nanhupo-B, and Chimoio.

"Each family received a kit consisting of 15 kilograms of improved seeds (four kilograms of peanuts, eight of maize, one of sesame, and two of pigeon peas), 25 kilograms of fertilizer, and one liter of pesticide, all intended to support agricultural activities during the 2026/2027 farming season", reads the document.