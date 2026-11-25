At World Children's Day, Nigerian children have called on the government, development partners and private sector to increase investment in education, healthcare and nutrition to ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to survive, thrive and learn.

The children made the appeal at a child-led celebration organised by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), where they raised concerns about challenges affecting their development and future.

World Children's Day is observed globally on November 20 to commemorate the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

The annual celebration provides an opportunity to promote children's rights and encourage governments and other stakeholders to strengthen their commitment to their welfare and development.

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Held under the theme, "Every Child Alive, Thriving and Learning: A Shared Responsibility", the event brought together children, government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, journalists and other stakeholders to discuss issues affecting Nigerian children.

During discussions and question-and-answer sessions, the children challenged policymakers and other stakeholders to address poor access to healthcare, malnutrition and the growing number of out-of-school children.

They also called for equal learning opportunities, regardless of a child's background, location, gender or disability.

Speaking on behalf of UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed, the Deputy Representative, Operations, Charles Lolika, said children must be allowed to participate in decisions affecting their lives.

"Today, we heard directly from children about the Nigeria they want to grow up in. They want to be healthy and well nourished. They want to be safe. They want to learn and have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

"These are not privileges we give to children; they are their rights, and delivering them is a responsibility we all share."

Lolika urged government and other stakeholders to turn discussions into practical actions and increased funding for children's welfare.

"Listening to children is important, but listening must lead to action. The choices we make in our budgets, policies, communities and homes determine whether a child gets the right start in life, whether that child enters and stays in school, and ultimately the future that child can build. We must choose children, and we must choose them now," he said.

He acknowledged improvements in maternal and neonatal healthcare, school enrolment and sanitation but said Nigeria still faced major challenges, particularly the high number of out-of-school children in the northern part of the country.

According to him, UNICEF was working with the government and partners to provide alternative learning and skills-development opportunities, including apprenticeships and entrepreneurship programmes, for children who could not return to formal education.

He, however, said the programmes were still limited because of inadequate funding, adding that more resources would help expand their reach.

On child protection, Lolika said UNICEF was advocating for the safety and release of children held hostage so they could reunite with their families.

Also speaking, UNICEF Nigeria's Chief of Communication, Lona Hvass, said efforts to reduce child malnutrition were yielding progress, although not at the desired pace.

She identified the first 1,000 days, from conception until a child's second birthday, as a critical period for brain development and healthy growth.

Hvass stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, proper nutrition for pregnant women, access to healthcare and micronutrient supplements.

She also called on employers to provide a supportive working environment for mothers who wish to breastfeed.

On immunisation, she expressed concern that Nigeria still had one of the world's largest populations of children who had not received any routine vaccine, known as zero-dose children.

She said UNICEF was working with the government and trusted community members to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage parents to complete their children's vaccination schedules.

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Meanwhile, children who participated in the celebration used the opportunity to draw attention to the challenges they faced in accessing quality education.

Shedrack Great, a student of the FCT School for the Blind, Jabi, Abuja, appealed to the government and relevant organisations to provide braille machines to improve learning for visually impaired pupils.

Great, who said he hoped to become a writer, also complained about the lack of recognition and sponsorship for talented children living with disabilities. He encouraged children with special needs who were out of school to enrol and pursue their education.

Similarly, Stephanie Aliu of Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, called for better access to education and nutritious food, urging the government to provide food support for children from vulnerable families.

Fatima Abdullahi of Wingate International School said every child deserved an education and should receive the support needed to achieve their dreams.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Cristian Munduate, welcomed participants and described the celebration as an opportunity to recognise children's rights, contributions and achievements.