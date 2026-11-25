MONROVIA — Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings says the government will press ahead this dry season with demolitions of houses, fences and other structures built in road rights-of-way and community alleys, warning that the clearances will spare no one, including public officials.

Giddings, appearing on Freedom FM's morning program on Tuesday, said demolitions would continue in Brewerville and many other communities. He said properties had already been marked and their occupants told to relocate, in some cases with up to six or seven months' notice. Gbarnga will be the first city outside Monrovia where the ministry replicates its alley-clearing work, he said, using the government's new fleet of earth-moving equipment.

"It's a tough decision that we take," Giddings said of the demolitions. He acknowledged that no one is happy to see a house they have lived in for years torn down, but said the government cannot allow people to keep building in alleys and on roads.

He said the clearances are meant to restore access to communities that encroachment has closed off. He said alleys that should be about 25 to 30 feet wide have been narrowed to 15 or 20 feet in some places by fences built beyond property lines, leaving some communities reachable by only one car at a time and some out of reach of fire trucks.

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Giddings said the ministry follows a process before any structure comes down. Engineers map each community with residents, identify structures blocking access, and invite occupants to the ministry to review the plans and provide proof of ownership. He said a squatter's right or a commissioner's permission does not authorize permanent building in a road, that the ministry acts as a quasi-judicial authority on encroachment, and that occupants who disagree can go to court.

According to him, fairness is the reason communities have largely not resisted. He said the ministry had demolished a house belonging to the mother of a deputy minister, whom he did not name, to open an alley her family had occupied for about 25 years, and that officials whose fences are found in the right-of-way will be held to the same rule. "No one is untouchable," he said.

The ministry is protecting the full right-of-way along major roads, not only the carriageway, so there is room for future expansion, Giddings said. He said he receives letters every day from residents asking the ministry to open alleys blocked by their neighbors.

He also said markets and traders on roads and bridges are a problem. He cited the Waterside bridge, which he said traders had turned into a market until the ministry cleared it, and said he would support relocating West Point residents if they are properly compensated with resettlement packages based on the market value of their property. He said demolitions at the Hotel Africa land are on hold pending a court case.

The minister dismissed the idea that the clearances could cost the governing party votes in 2029. He said that "if you try to keep your job by not doing your job, you lose your job."

On roads, Giddings said funding is secured to pave the southeastern corridor. "Resources is not an issue," he said. He said contractors are working on the Tappita-Toe Town section and have mobilized on the Toe Town-Zwedru section, and that a contractor that paved the Saclepea-Tappita road has mobilized toward Zwedru from the River Gee side. He said procurement is underway for the last 48.5-kilometer section.

According to him, the government has completed about 164 kilometers of primary, secondary, city and community roads. With projects now in hand, he said, it is aiming for close to 700 kilometers of pavement by 2029, above the 485-kilometer target in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. He said Liberians would be "very close" to driving to Harper on pavement by 2029.

He was sharply critical of how the previous government structured the Roberts International Airport highway, the US$116 million project built by East International. He said loan money was disbursed directly to the contractor, rather than through the Finance Ministry's project financial management unit against certified milestones. He said that when the Boakai administration took over, the project was "not even" 10% complete although about 70% of the money had been disbursed. He also said the contractor was paying the consultant hired to certify the contractor's work.

Giddings said that about US$78 million has been disbursed for the project in total, including about US$12 million the contractor spent on community roads, and that the current government has paid only about US$5 million. He said the General Auditing Commission audited the project and that the ministry pushed the contractor to reach the milestone for which the money had already been paid before releasing more. He said the government hopes to complete the highway in 2027 and plans to install one or two toll points. He did not blame East International, saying the fault lay with how the last government, specifically its Finance Ministry, designed the project.

Giddings also said three or four contractors paid under the previous government had been referred to the Ministry of Justice's asset recovery task force or the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission for work they did not do. They include a company he said received up to about US$700,000 to pave streets in Bopolu but completed less than 10% of the job. "We'll hold you accountable for that money that we've given to you," he said, addressing contractors.

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He said a little over 80% of the ministry's on-budget contracts now go to Liberian companies. Under a regulation he has issued, he said, certain works, including concrete roads and minor maintenance, will be reserved for Liberian firms from next year, and large foreign contractors must subcontract 25% of their work to Liberian companies.

Work on the Freeport-St. Paul Bridge road, which stopped in June at the height of the rainy season, will restart soon, Giddings said. He said the goal is to reach the St. Paul Bridge with at least two lanes of pavement before the next rains. On the corridor from the St. Paul Bridge to Klay, he said, the contractor is targeting 30 of the 38 kilometers this dry season.

He said the Road Fund raises about US$35 million to US$40 million a year, which he called too little, and he is pushing for a law to give it financial and operational autonomy. He said the Law Reform Commission has reviewed a draft.