Starz University has graduated 294 students at its ninth convocation and commencement ceremony in Monrovia, with keynote speaker Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh Jr. challenging graduates to transform academic knowledge into practical solutions through technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and ethical leadership to advance Liberia's development.

The ceremony, held Tuesday, November 24, brought together members of the university's Board of Trustees, administrators, faculty, government officials, parents, guardians, and distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements of the Trailblazer Class of 2025/2026.

The graduating class comprised 266 undergraduate and 37 graduate students who received degrees in various academic disciplines.

Delivering the keynote address under the theme, "From Knowledge to Impact: Shaping Liberia's Future Through Innovation and Leadership," Tweh emphasized that academic qualifications alone cannot transform a nation without their practical application.

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"Knowledge is important, but knowledge by itself does not build a nation. People who apply knowledge are the ones that build a nation," he declared.

He urged graduates to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and community service rather than measure success exclusively by academic qualifications, employment opportunities, or appointments to positions of authority.

Drawing from his personal experiences, Tweh recounted his upbringing in Trowein, New Kru Town, where he sold polo, Kool-Aid, doughnuts, and meat pies to support his family before working as a taxi driver.

He also recalled spending approximately 10 years as a refugee in Ghana following Liberia's civil war, where he shined shoes and played musical instruments to survive before relocating to the United States. There, he pursued education, established businesses, and explored professional opportunities.

"Never allow the circumstances of your beginning to convince you that they are the boundaries of your future," he told the graduates.

Turning to technological advancement, Tweh identified artificial intelligence, digital finance, and information technology as emerging opportunities that young Liberians must explore to address the country's development challenges.

He specifically challenged graduates to develop innovative solutions that could improve educational access in rural communities, expand healthcare services, strengthen agricultural productivity, and connect local farmers to markets.

"But technology alone will not develop Liberia. We must develop the people who can use technology intelligently and responsibly to solve Liberian problems," he stressed.

On leadership, the keynote speaker cautioned against the tendency to associate leadership exclusively with political appointments, public offices, and positions of authority.

"We have spent too much time equating leadership with position. Leadership is not about being served, it is about serving," he said.

He further warned graduates against compromising their integrity in pursuit of wealth and professional advancement, emphasizing that honesty, accountability, and personal responsibility must remain central to their careers.

"Success without character is ultimately failure wearing expensive clothing," Tweh declared.

The keynote speaker also highlighted his contributions to education through the Nimene-Tweh Foundation, which provides scholarships and educational opportunities to Liberian students.

Concluding his message, he reminded graduates that their academic achievements should translate into lasting contributions to society.

"Your degree is your achievement. But your impact will be your legacy. And the Liberia you help build will be your contribution to generations yet unborn," he added.

Meanwhile, Starz University Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Latim Dathong, urged graduates to become entrepreneurs, innovators, and responsible citizens capable of creating employment and contributing to national development.

He challenged them to move beyond waiting for employment opportunities and instead develop businesses, technologies, and initiatives that address societal needs.

"Liberia needs you. Our nation needs young people who are prepared to create businesses, develop technology, solve problems, serve their communities, and lead with integrity," Dathong said.

He further encouraged the graduates to demonstrate courage, humility, and integrity while contributing to the development of their communities and country.

"Success is not only about what you achieve for yourself; it is also about what you are able to give back to others," he added.

For his part, Starz University President Dr. Isaac Usung challenged graduates to pursue professional excellence, embrace technological innovation, and translate their academic knowledge into meaningful contributions to their workplaces, families, and communities.

"Your degree is a qualification, but what you do with it will define your legacy," Usung emphasized.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of parents and guardians and the contributions of faculty and staff in supporting the graduates throughout their academic journeys.

Representing the undergraduate class, Valedictorian Unison Nagbeh Meantuo emphasized resilience, ethical leadership, and national responsibility, urging his colleagues to become problem-solvers rather than merely holders of academic certificates.

"Liberia needs competent professionals. Liberia needs ethical leaders. Liberia needs entrepreneurs who create opportunities," Meantuo said.

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He encouraged his fellow graduates to remain committed to lifelong learning, protect their integrity, and pursue their aspirations despite the challenges they may encounter.

Adding an emotional dimension to the ceremony, Graduate School Class President Yassah Saway Baysah recounted her personal journey of overcoming depression, family responsibilities, and academic setbacks following the death of her mother.

Beyond her academic achievements, Baysah disclosed that she had established a nonprofit initiative that has empowered more than 200 women through village savings and loan programs, operating four branches across Montserrado County.

"Success is not measured by how easy the journey was. Success is measured by the courage to keep going when every reason to quit stood before us," she said.

She encouraged her fellow graduates to remain resilient, pursue their professional ambitions, and use their education to create opportunities for others.

The ninth commencement ceremony marked another milestone in Starz University's contribution to higher education and professional development in Liberia, with speakers emphasizing the need for graduates to apply their knowledge, entrepreneurial skills, and leadership abilities toward addressing the country's social and economic challenges.