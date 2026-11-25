In a dramatic ruling that upends the official record of African football, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), officially reinstating the Teranga Lions as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Handed down on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from Lausanne, Switzerland, the landmark verdict sets aside the CAF Appeal Board's controversial March 17, 2026, decision that had declared Senegal to have forfeited the final and awarded hosts Morocco a 3-0 victory. Instead, CAS confirmed the earlier February 11, 2026, ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board, restoring Senegal's original 1-0 extra-time triumph on the pitch in Rabat.

However, rather than closing the chapter on one of the most contentious sagas in continental football history, the ruling has ignited a fierce fresh legal battle--with Morocco immediately protesting alleged pre-verdict contact between a CAS arbitrator and the Senegalese federation president.

The ten-month dispute traces back to the chaotic closing stages of the AFCON 2025 final on January 18, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

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Late in regulation time, Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review. Incensed by the call, Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest, halting play for approximately 15 minutes before captain Sadio Mané intervened to persuade his teammates to return.

When play resumed, Moroccan star Brahim Díaz missed the resulting penalty, sending the match into extra time where Pape Gueye struck the decisive winner to hand Senegal their second continental crown following their 2021 triumph.

While the CAF Disciplinary Board initially upheld the match result in February, the CAF Appeal Board reversed course on March 17, invoking regulations regarding teams that leave the field without a referee's authorization to strip Senegal of the trophy and crown Morocco champions. Following an October hearing in Lausanne before a three-member arbitration panel, CAS ruled definitively in Senegal's favor on Tuesday.

In a brief statement following the verdict, CAF confirmed that it respects the CAS award and "will take all the necessary measures to implement it," formally stripping Morocco of the administrative title it held over the past eight months.

In Dakar, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) welcomed the ruling with deep satisfaction, declaring it a victory for sporting fairness that affirms match outcomes must be decided exclusively on the field of play.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport," FSF President Abdoulaye Fall declared, while extending an olive branch to Rabat. "I wish to firmly reaffirm the bonds of fraternity that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the Moroccan people.

Senegalese football is now looking resolutely toward the future within an Africa united around the values of sport."

Despite Fall's conciliatory tone, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) reacted with fury, announcing its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the CAS ruling--presumably before the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

In a strongly worded statement, the FRMF raised grave allegations regarding the integrity of the arbitration proceedings, claiming CAS ignored its protest over confirmed communication between a panel arbitrator and the Senegalese federation head just two days before the ruling.

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"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest at the failure to consider its request to take into account the necessary legal consequences for practices that could compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process--particularly the confirmed communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued," the FRMF stated.

Morocco further argued that the CAS panel disregarded established IFAB and FIFA disciplinary trends concerning teams walking off the field without official permission.

For football observers and administrators across the continent--including in Monrovia, where CAF's governance and judicial consistency remain under intense scrutiny--the explosive fallout leaves Africa's flagship tournament entangled in unprecedented legal controversy.