Nairobi — The government is expanding the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) from 8,000 to 50,000 internship opportunities annually in a move aimed at improving youth employability and practical workplace experience.

The expanded programme will take effect in the current financial year, providing young people with opportunities to acquire on-the-job skills and experience to enhance their prospects in both the public and private sectors.

The expansion was discussed on Wednesday during a Public Service Internship Programme stakeholders' consultative meeting at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

The meeting was led by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and brought together senior government officials and representatives of public institutions to deliberate on the implementation of the expanded internship programme.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement following the meeting, Rûkû GK said the initiative was intended to equip young people with practical skills and workplace experience that would improve their employability locally and internationally.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development Professor Jane Kere Imbunya, other principal secretaries, chairpersons and commissioners of constitutional commissions, and holders of independent offices.

Also in attendance were chairpersons and chief executives of state corporations and government agencies, vice-chancellors of public universities and other senior government officials.

The consultations focused on the implementation of the expanded internship interventions and coordination among government institutions expected to support the programme.