press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Ms Sonja Boshoff, has called on the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) to urgently implement effective and innovative industrial policy measures to safeguard existing jobs and prevent further job losses in the automotive sector.

Ms Boshoff said the DTIC cannot afford to delay its response to the looming crisis, given the alarmingly high levels of unemployment already ravaging the country. "I have noted with serious concern the looming job losses in South Africa's automotive sector, with hundreds of positions at risk at Bidvest McCarthy and Continental's tyre manufacturing operations in Gqeberha.

"These developments, particularly following the closure of Goodyear's manufacturing plant in Kariega, raise serious concerns about the sustainability and competitiveness of South Africa's automotive industry and the continued erosion of our domestic manufacturing capacity. The consequences extend far beyond the immediate threat to employment, affecting component manufacturers, suppliers, transport operators, small businesses and the livelihoods of South African families," Ms Boshoff said.

Recent media reports indicate that approximately 300 jobs are at risk at Bidvest McCarthy, while the proposed closure of Continental's tyre manufacturing plant in Gqeberha could affect approximately 950 employees.

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Ms Boshoff said particular attention needs to be given to provinces heavily dependent on automotive manufacturing, especially the Eastern Cape. "Further factory closures and retrenchments could have far-reaching socioeconomic consequences for regional economies and surrounding communities. The anticipated withdrawal of South Africa's preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) places additional pressure on an already vulnerable manufacturing sector.

"While efforts to diversify our export markets are welcomed, equal emphasis must be placed on strengthening domestic manufacturing, increasing local value addition and addressing the barriers that undermine South Africa's industrial competitiveness. High electricity costs, inefficient logistics, excessive regulatory burdens, inadequate municipal services and increased competition from low-cost imports cannot be ignored.

"The DTIC must urgently engage with relevant stakeholders across the automotive value chain to identify practical and sustainable interventions to protect existing jobs, retain investment and prevent further erosion of our manufacturing capacity. South Africa cannot afford further industrial decline at a time when economic growth and job creation are among our most pressing national priorities," Ms Boshoff concluded.