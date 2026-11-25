MONROVIA — Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has asked Criminal Court 'C' to try her separately from her co-defendants in the US$317 million cocaine case. Those co-defendants include the foreign nationals accused of running the trafficking network and the people arrested where the drugs were found.

Her lawyers filed a motion for a separate trial and severance, which would split her case from the joint proceedings against the others indicted in the alleged transnational narcotics operation. Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika has set the matter for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The request goes to the shape of the State's case. The Liberian Investigator's review of the 55-page indictment in October found that it never places Howard-Taylor near the drugs. It relies instead on payments prosecutors attribute to her and on voice notes they say she sent.

Defendants usually seek severance when they argue that a joint trial would expose the jury to evidence against co-defendants that could prejudice their own right to a fair trial. The court decides whether the defense has shown that.

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The indictment, returned Oct. 7 by a Montserrado County grand jury, charges Howard-Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation and related offenses. Prosecutors allege she was introduced to members of the network in 2021 and 2022, traveled to Dubai to meet them, received payments through an associate, and used her office to protect the operation.

The indictment attributes four payments to her, totaling US$162,000. They are a US$27,000 travel fund, a US$45,000 "shopping-gift bag," a US$75,000 donation to her Starfish Foundation, and US$15,000 sent in August 2026 through Sheik Bashiru Kante, whom prosecutors describe as an intermediary between Howard-Taylor and the network. Prosecutors say the voice notes, which she sent to Kante, are dated Aug. 31, 2026, more than two and a half years after she left office. The indictment does not say how they were obtained or who will authenticate them.

Howard-Taylor denies the allegations.

The case stems from the July 21 seizure of about 3,971 kilograms of cocaine, valued at about US$317 million, at a compound in the Duazon area of Margibi County. It is one of the largest narcotics seizures in Liberia's history.

Her co-defendants include Gerald Foley Smith, former deputy director for administration of the National Security Agency, and Mark Quiah, former deputy director for operations of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority. Also charged are Nikola Ivancic, whom the indictment describes as the network's principal; Croatian national Mihovil Vrovac; Ukrainian national Taras Zadereiko; and Srdan Seles and Johann David Garces Grajales, foreign nationals arrested at the scene.

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Security officers arrested Howard-Taylor on Aug. 19 at Roberts International Airport, where the government said she was trying to leave the country. Her lawyers first sought a preliminary examination of the State's evidence at the Monrovia City Court. They withdrew that request on Sept. 7, saying going directly to trial would better protect her rights, including her access to evidence through pretrial discovery.

Feika granted her compassionate release from the Monrovia Central Prison on medical grounds on Sept. 4, placing her under home detention with conditions. On Sept. 24, he denied her bail. He rejected the defense argument that the 2023 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act could not apply because the alleged conduct began before the law took effect, and held that the allegations describe conduct continuing into August 2026. Her lawyers said they would appeal.

Last week, the court made permanent a Sept. 22 order seizing electronic devices found at her court-designated residence. The ruling came after the Ministry of Justice accused her of violating the conditions of her medical release by keeping unauthorized communication devices. The court warned that any further violation could send her back to the Monrovia Central Prison.

Howard-Taylor, who was vice president from 2018 to 2024, is presumed innocent unless the State proves the charges against her.