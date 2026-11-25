MONROVIA - — The Liberia Electricity Corporation promised Tuesday that customers will get better power this dry season than in past years. The promise came a day after the Environmental Protection Agency warned that a strengthening El Niño could lower the rivers that feed the country's hydropower.

"We can therefore assure you that this dry season will be better than previous dry seasons," said Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, the LEC's deputy managing director for operations, at the Information Ministry's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

He said the corporation will push its hydropower to the limit, has commissioned its solar power plant and is carrying out extensive maintenance on some thermal plants to raise generation before the dry season peaks.

"What we intend to do immediately to address the dry season is maximize all our available hydropower potential," Gonkerwon said.

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He said the LEC is also looking at importing electricity but cannot count on it.

"We will also explore imported energy, although we must critically assess its availability because it may or may not materialize," he said.

In an advisory issued Monday, the EPA said El Niño could bring hotter, longer dry conditions, lowering water levels in rivers, wells and creeks and potentially reducing the water available for hydroelectric generation.

Gonkerwon also said the LEC supports the proposed Master Infrastructure Development Agreement between the government and Bea Mountain Mining Corp., which still needs legislative ratification. The proposed US$5.7 billion agreement includes investment in electricity and roads, including more hydropower generation and distribution capacity.

He said the electricity component includes water storage, hydropower generation, transmission lines and substations.

"There will be a transmission line connecting the facility to another substation, possibly in LIMA, to facilitate electricity distribution and expand the country's electricity infrastructure," Gonkerwon said.

He said the project fits the LEC's goal of 75 percent electricity access across Liberia by 2030 under the AAI.