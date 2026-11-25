Kampala — Coca-Cola has returned as a sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), nearly 30 years after its first association with the continental football tournament, as Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania prepare to jointly host the 2027 edition.

The company has been named an Official Competition Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, renewing its partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the tournament, which will bring Africa's biggest national football competition to East Africa.

The partnership marks Coca-Cola's return to AFCON after almost three decades and comes as the three East African countries prepare to stage the competition under the regional hosting arrangement known as AFCON Pamoja 2027.

Coca-Cola says the renewed relationship will focus not only on the football played in stadiums but also on the supporters, cultures and communities that make the tournament a continental celebration.

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The company says it intends to connect the competition with music, creativity and local cultural expression while creating opportunities for fans to participate in the tournament experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola's Africa operating unit, said the company was looking forward to reconnecting with a tournament that has a long history of bringing Africans together.

"African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent. Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football. As we look ahead to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent," Avellar said.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe welcomed Coca-Cola's return, saying the partnership would support the growth of football on the continent while advancing the commercial interests of both organisations.

"CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African Football after almost 30 years and we are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of Football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola's commercial and stakeholder interests," Motsepe said.

He attributed the renewed interest from international sponsors and investors to changes in CAF's governance and business practices, as well as the growing competitiveness of African football.

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"The substantial confidence that African and International sponsors, partners and investors are showing in CAF is a recognition of the governance, ethics, transparency and business best practices that we have introduced, as well as the world-class quality and global competitiveness of African Football and CAF's Competitions," he said.

For East Africa, the sponsorship announcement comes as preparations continue for AFCON 2027, which Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will jointly host.

The regional arrangement is expected to put the three countries and their football infrastructure under international scrutiny while giving the region an opportunity to showcase its sporting and cultural identity.

The competition will also bring together supporters from across Africa, with the host countries expected to benefit from increased international attention and the activities associated with staging a major continental sporting event.

Coca-Cola and CAF said supporters can follow their official social media platforms for confirmed announcements and updates on the partnership and AFCON Pamoja 2027.