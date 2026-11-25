Kampala — Uganda and Somalia have agreed to intensify military operations against Al-Shabaab militants and explore alternative funding mechanisms to sustain security operations in Somalia. The agreement was reached during a meeting between President Yoweri Museveni and his Somali counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was on a one-day official visit to Uganda on November 23, 2026.

In a joint communique issued after their meeting in Entebbe, the two leaders called for "an increased offensive operation against Al-Shabaab" by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF). They also called for alternative funding mechanisms for bilateral troops to "support, sustain and augment operations against Al-Shabaab."

The leaders emphasised the need for "Adequate, Predictable and Sustainable Funding" for AUSSOM to consolidate security gains made under the current mission and its predecessors, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). The two presidents commended troop-contributing countries for their sacrifices in stabilising Somalia and paid tribute to "the gallant soldiers who lost their lives and those who were injured in the fight against terrorism in Somalia."

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They further stressed the importance of working with other troop-contributing countries to ensure that "the threat posed by terrorism in Somalia is eliminated." The communique also called on the Federal Government of Somalia to strengthen relations with Federal Member States and other stakeholders through "reconciliation, fostering good governance and peace building" to ensure security, stability and economic development across the country.

Uganda has maintained a military presence in Somalia since 2007, initially under AMISOM, before the mission transitioned through ATMIS to AUSSOM. The latest agreement comes as Uganda undertakes a phased withdrawal of its troops from Somalia, with the military indicating that the process will be completed by the end of 2027. The two countries are now seeking alternative arrangements to sustain bilateral security cooperation.

Beyond security, Museveni and Hassan Sheikh agreed to deepen economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, labour and aviation. The leaders welcomed the outcomes of the mid-term review of the Uganda-Somalia Joint Permanent Commission, held alongside a business forum and joint exhibition in Mogadishu from October 20 to 22, 2026.

The engagements resulted in the signing of a Bilateral Labour Agreement and agreed minutes on a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA). They also welcomed the Mogadishu Declaration on the Business Forum and Joint Exhibition, held under the theme "Harnessing Trade, Tourism, Investment Opportunities in both Countries and Beyond."

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The two presidents recalled an earlier decision to establish a Ugandan warehouse in Mogadishu to stock Ugandan products for the Somali market. They also agreed to consider a port facility to facilitate business, trade and investment between the two countries. The communique further called on the international community to continue supporting Somalia in building its institutions, particularly the Somali Security Forces, as well as climate action and humanitarian assistance.

Museveni commended Hassan Sheikh and the Somali government and people for their commitment and resilience in stabilising the country. Hassan Sheikh, in turn, commended Museveni, the Ugandan government and people for their "sacrifice made and commitment since 2007 to peace, security and stability in Somalia and the region at large."

The Somali leader also invited Museveni to visit Somalia. The Ugandan president accepted the invitation, with dates expected to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. The communique was signed by Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, and Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.