The Lagos State Government is strengthening fire safety regulations and expanding emergency response infrastructure to protect business investments, reduce property losses and minimise disruptions to commercial activities across the state.

The initiative is aimed at shifting the state's approach from responding to fire emergencies to preventing outbreaks through stricter safety compliance, regular inspections and improved firefighting capacity.

The move comes amid persistent fire incidents that have destroyed commercial properties, disrupted business operations and threatened livelihoods, particularly in densely populated markets, warehouses and industrial areas.

Between January and September 2026, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) recorded 1,135 fire outbreaks and 1,324 emergency incidents.

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The service rescued 210 people alive and recovered 65 bodies, while property valued at N79.44 billion was saved. However, losses during the period amounted to N13.24 billion.

Similarly, between 2019 and 2026, the agency responded to 10,931 fire incidents, 916 rescue operations and 599 salvage missions. It rescued 1,715 people and protected property valued at more than N658.86 billion.

To address the challenge, the state is expanding its firefighting infrastructure and strengthening its capacity to identify potential fire hazards before they develop into major disasters.

The number of fire stations in Lagos has increased from 14 in 2019 to more than 29, with additional facilities under construction in Yaba, Ikotun and Oworonshoki.

The expansion includes 11 new stations, while the government has also commissioned firefighting equipment, including fire engines, water tankers, rapid intervention vehicles and a hydraulic ladder platform designed to tackle emergencies in high-rise buildings.

The state also recruited 685 firefighters between 2019 and 2026, while another 150 personnel received training at its upgraded Fire Academy.

As part of efforts to enforce compliance, the service inspected 8,791 facilities in 2025 and issued 7,997 fire safety certificates to establishments that met the required standards.

The facilities inspected included companies, hotels, restaurants, schools, filling stations, hospitals, shopping malls and banking premises.

The government is also deploying Market Safety Marshals and volunteers through its Fire Marshal Programme to identify fire hazards, promote compliance and support evacuation procedures in markets, schools, offices and residential communities.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said the agency's 2026-2030 strategic plan would introduce artificial intelligence-driven fire risk mapping, smart firefighting equipment, a Marine Fire Response Unit and a dedicated Fire Academy.

The plan also provides for the digitisation of emergency response operations to improve risk identification and resource deployment.

The government is also seeking to compel businesses to register through its fire safety clearance portal, https://business.firesafetylevyclearance.org.ng, as part of efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance.

However, the challenge for the state will be ensuring that enforcement encourages compliance rather than creating resentment among business owners.

For businesses, the economic implications of fire outbreaks extend beyond damaged buildings and inventories. Major incidents can destroy working capital, interrupt production, disrupt supply chains and increase insurance costs.

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Small-scale traders, many of whom operate without insurance, are particularly vulnerable, as a single fire outbreak could wipe out years of investment.

The proposed Marine Fire Response Unit is also expected to strengthen protection around Lagos waterways, ports and coastal facilities that support commercial transportation and trade.

However, the effectiveness of the initiative will depend largely on sustained compliance by businesses and property owners.

The Fire Service maintains that fire safety must go beyond obtaining certificates to ensuring that fire extinguishers, alarms and sprinkler systems are functional and emergency exits remain accessible.

Ultimately, the success of Lagos State's renewed fire safety strategy will be measured not by the number of stations constructed or inspections conducted, but by a reduction in fire outbreaks, lower property losses and the ability of businesses to operate without disruptions caused by preventable disasters.