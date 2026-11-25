The Federal Government has urged state governments to adopt climate-resilient designs in the construction of public schools to address threats posed by flooding, erosion, extreme heat and water scarcity.

It said school infrastructure must be designed to withstand climate-related challenges while providing safe, comfortable and accessible learning environments for pupils.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Aisha Garba, made the call at a two-day capacity-building workshop for technical officers of UBEC and State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) from the Northern Zone, held in Kano on Monday.

Represented by the commission's Director of Physical Planning, Architect Nura Ibrahim, Garba said school buildings must provide adequate ventilation, thermal comfort and energy efficiency.

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"School infrastructure must be designed to promote safety, thermal comfort, energy efficiency and accessibility for all learners," she said.

She disclosed that the Federal Government had revised the minimum standards for basic education infrastructure nationwide to improve the safety, quality and sustainability of public schools.

According to her, the revised standards would provide uniform guidelines for planning, designing, constructing, supervising and maintaining basic education facilities across the country.

She said the review became necessary because of persistent challenges, including unsafe classrooms, inadequate sanitation facilities and poor accessibility, which negatively affect teaching, learning and pupils' well-being.

Garba said the revised standards were developed through consultations involving the Federal Ministry of Education, UBEC, UNICEF, the World Bank, professional bodies and other development partners.

She added that effective implementation across the states would improve compliance, strengthen accountability and reduce the incidence of substandard school construction projects.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Malam Yusuf Kabir, described the training as timely and important to improving school infrastructure.

Represented by the Director of Development Programmes, Malam Nura Ibrahim, Kabir called for increased investment in the continuous training of technical officers.

He urged UBEC and state SUBEBs to consider allocating part of the two per cent monitoring funds to capacity building, noting that effective project monitoring required competent personnel who could identify construction defects and ensure compliance with established standards.

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The workshop was organised by UBEC in collaboration with UNICEF and attracted technical officers from states across northern Nigeria.