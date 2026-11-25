A trader at the popular Yan Kifi Market along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis, Alhaji Sani Hussaini, said he lost goods worth over N100 million in the fire that razed the market on Sunday night.

Hussaini, one of the victims of the fire near the Cooperative Bank building in Kofar Nassarawa, said he received a distress call from a friend while at home.

He said that by the time he arrived at the market, about 30 to 40 minutes later, the fire had destroyed almost everything in its path.

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The traders suspected that an electrical fault triggered the inferno, which was worsened by gas cylinders kept behind some containers.

"When the fire started, the gas cylinders behind our containers made the situation worse. Nobody could go near the place because of the intensity of the fire," he said.

Hussaini said the fire occurred at a difficult time for traders, as several trailers had arrived with fresh supplies of fish, much of which had been offloaded and stored.

He said more than 600 cartons of fish were among the goods destroyed.

The trader, who owns four containers at the market, said each was stocked with goods worth about N50 million.

He added that smaller containers held goods valued between N20 million and N30 million.

"When you calculate all the goods destroyed, the losses are running into billions of naira. More than 100 containers were affected by the fire," he said.

He explained that many traders operated on credit, collecting goods from suppliers and paying after selling them, a situation he said could worsen their financial difficulties.

Hussaini appealed to the state and federal governments to urgently assist the victims.

He also urged the Kano State Government to redesign the market and build a modern facility with proper storage and cooling systems to minimise losses in future fire outbreaks.

He said the commissioners for Commerce and Investment, Ibrahim Namadi Dala, and Humanitarian Affairs, Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai, visited the market after the incident and sympathised with the victims.

According to him, the commissioners promised to brief Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and return to assess the damage with a view to providing assistance.

Another victim, Malam Abbas Umar, said the fire started at about 9pm and destroyed all the goods in his shop.

"The fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira. I lost everything in my shop. We pray that Almighty Allah helps us overcome this difficult situation," he said.

Umar, however, expressed gratitude that no life was lost and nobody sustained injuries despite the scale of destruction.

He said the fire affected shops, warehouses, stores and other structures, leaving many traders without their sources of livelihood.

The Secretary of the Fish Market Traders Association, Isyaku Mohammed, said traders also suspected an electrical fault.

He appealed to the state government to fulfil its promise of supporting the victims, noting that many had lost their entire investments and had families and dependants relying on their daily earnings.

Mohammed said the impact of the disaster extended beyond the affected traders, as many households depended on the market for their livelihoods.

Fire safety concerns

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Kabiru Isah Jaafar, said firefighters responded promptly after receiving the report and worked throughout the night to put out the fire.

He advised residents and business owners to exercise caution when handling electrical installations, particularly during the harmattan season when dry conditions can accelerate the spread of fire.

He urged them to regularly inspect electrical connections and switch off appliances and power sources before leaving their homes, offices and business premises.

The incident is the fourth major market fire in Kano in recent weeks, raising concerns about fire prevention and emergency preparedness in the state's commercial centres.

Why Kano markets face repeated fires - Expert

A disaster management specialist at the Department of Geography, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Dr Sulaiman Yunus, said the successive incidents had heightened concerns about the safety of markets across the state.

He noted that the fires coincided with the onset of harmattan, which is characterised by dry weather and strong winds that can accelerate the spread of flames.

Although investigations into the immediate causes of the latest fire were ongoing, he said the incidents highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures.

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"Preventing the next blaze must be an immediate priority," he said, urging market authorities, traders and emergency management agencies to work together to reduce fire risks.

He recommended regular inspection of electrical installations, proper regulation of open flames, removal of combustible waste and maintenance of accessible routes for emergency responders.

Yunus also called for markets to be equipped with basic firefighting facilities and effective emergency response systems.

"Functional fire extinguishers, reliable water supplies, clearly displayed emergency contacts and regular fire drills are essential," he said.

He stressed the need to train traders, security personnel and market officials on fire prevention and emergency response.

"People need to know how to raise the alarm quickly, how to evacuate safely and how to respond without putting their lives at risk," he added.

He warned that with thousands of people depending on Kano's major markets for their livelihoods, repeated fire outbreaks could have consequences beyond the immediate destruction of goods and property.