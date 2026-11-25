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National demonstrations announced by Manual Workers Union are likely to fail given that other trade unions have distanced themselves from the action, political commentators have observed.

The union leaders have announced that their members and general concerned citizens would embark on demonstrations protesting against the government on dates to be communicated. Speaking at a press conference early this week, Manual Workers Union Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert Rabasimane explained that workers would be demonstrating against government over high cost of living and shortage of medicines in public hospitals nationally.

Political analyst, Frank Mogotsi said protests are a welcome development and it's been while they were felt coming from the labour movement, adding that they will test the patience of government.

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However, he said it would be seen if Manual Workers would succeed on the demonstrations more especially that it announced that it would not form part of the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC).

According to Mogotsi, the union seems isolated and out in the cold. "Other public sector trade unions are forging ahead with the bargaining council and concluded on important issues such as salary negotiations while Manual Workers decided otherwise. The planned demonstrations would test its strength and support from members," said Mogotsi.

Additionally, Mogotsi indicated that the union members could revolt against the leadership and might snub the union activities going forward, irked by back and forth tussle between the union and the employer, Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM).

Rabasimane, this week announced the decision by Manual Workers to pull out of the PSBC, saying it was a collective resolution taken by the workers during Annual General Meeting held in Palapye last week. According to Rabasimane, the PSBC in its current form is tantamount to a corrupt and manipulated organization which doesn't resonates well with the bargaining principles of Manual Workers and its general membership.

The withdrawal comes as the PSBC concluded negotiations on public service salaries and conditions of service for the 2026/2027, 2027/2028 and 2028/2029 financial years, that took place from 16-20 November , 2026 at Phakalane Golf Estate in Gaborone.

Mogotsi said the union's decision marks a significant development in public sector labour relations as negotiations over workers' salaries and conditions of service materialized for the first time under Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government.

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The conclusion of salary negotiations followed the recent Court of Appeal (CoA) ruling by Judge Edwin Cameron dismissing Manual Workers application seeking to expedite an appeal and suspend the Bargaining Council's operations. Cameron stated that the court found no exceptional circumstances warranting an expedited appeal, dealing a blow to the union's attempt to secure urgent judicial intervention in the PSBC governance dispute.