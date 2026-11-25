Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to chair the Sasakawa Africa Association's (SAA) 40th anniversary symposium scheduled for December 1-2, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing together African leaders, policymakers, agricultural experts and development partners to discuss the future of the continent's food and nutrition security.

The two-day symposium, organised by SAA with longstanding support from The Nippon Foundation, will reflect on four decades of agricultural transformation while exploring innovative strategies and partnerships to strengthen Africa's agrifood systems.

Held under the theme "Reimagining Africa's Food and Nutrition Security," the gathering will bring together regional leaders, farmers, researchers, policymakers, private-sector representatives and development partners to examine progress made in agricultural development and identify opportunities for building resilient and sustainable food systems.

Obasanjo, a former member of the SAA Board, will chair the symposium, drawing on his longstanding advocacy for agricultural development and agribusiness as key drivers of economic growth, employment creation and food security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In an earlier interview with SAA, the former Nigerian leader underscored the importance of food security to national stability, describing it as a fundamental pillar of security and development.

"For any country in Africa, food security is next to personal security," Obasanjo said.

He also highlighted the importance of developing agribusiness across the entire agricultural value chain, arguing that its contribution extends beyond farming and food production to include land preparation, agricultural equipment, processing, distribution and delivery of food to consumers.

According to Obasanjo, strengthening agribusiness presents significant opportunities for employment creation, wealth generation and improved food and nutrition security across Africa.

The symposium will feature high-level policy discussions and practical exchanges focusing on agricultural extension, climate resilience, food and nutrition security, investment, innovation and the development of inclusive agricultural value chains.

Established in 1986 through the shared vision of Japanese philanthropist Ryoichi Sasakawa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Norman E. Borlaug and former United States President Jimmy Carter, SAA has spent four decades supporting agricultural development and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Africa.

The organisation has operated in 17 African countries, working to strengthen agricultural extension systems, promote improved farming practices and connect farmers and other agricultural value-chain actors to knowledge, technologies and markets.

A key component of its work is the Sasakawa Africa Fund for Extension Education (SAFE), which partners with African universities and agricultural colleges to develop practical, demand-driven degree and diploma programmes for mid-career agricultural extension professionals.

SAFE currently operates in Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria and Uganda, with support from The Nippon Foundation, alongside other development partners, donors and collaborating institutions.

The 40th anniversary symposium will also showcase success stories from SAA's country programmes, lessons from its agricultural interventions and experiences of young agrifood entrepreneurs, highlighting opportunities to expand the participation of the next generation in Africa's agricultural transformation.

A commemorative exhibition titled "40 Years of Walking with the Farmer" will showcase the organisation's four-decade journey through farmer success stories, agricultural innovations and milestones achieved across its country programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Uganda Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants will also review SAA's 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, which outlines the organisation's priorities for the coming years.

The strategy focuses on building climate-resilient and sustainable agrifood systems, expanding inclusive markets and agribusiness opportunities, and advancing access to safe, adequate and nutritious food.

The anniversary gathering is expected to provide an opportunity for African agricultural stakeholders and international development partners to reflect on lessons from the past four decades while strengthening collaboration towards a more productive, inclusive and food-secure continent.

The symposium and associated technical sessions will be held physically in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from December 1 to 2, 2026.