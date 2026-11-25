Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and aviation, opening further avenues for strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting today between Ethiopia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Oumer Hussein, and Pakistan's Federal Secretary for Defence, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in defence and aviation.

Ambassador Oumer reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to working closely with the Pakistani government to strengthen bilateral relations through expanded cooperation in trade, investment, defence, aviation, tourism, and culture.

For his part, Federal Secretary Muhammad Ali assured the Ethiopian Ambassador of his full support in advancing the partnership between the two countries under Pakistan's "Look Africa" and "Engage Africa" policies.

The discussions reflect the two countries' interest in broadening their bilateral engagement and exploring new areas of cooperation, according to Ethiopia's embassy in Islamabad