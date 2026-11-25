Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is demonstrating Africa's capabilities and potential through tangible achievements and transformative progress in the healthcare sector, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba said.

Speaking to ENA on the sidelines of the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), currently underway at the Addis International Convention Center with more than 30,000 participants from over 100 countries, Dr. Mekdes highlighted the strong multisectoral engagement and high-level participation at the event.

She noted that, alongside health officials, more than 46 ministers representing finance, planning, agriculture, and environmental protection are also attending the conference.

The Minister emphasized that conference delegates have had the opportunity to witness firsthand Ethiopia's impactful initiatives, proven best practices, and far-reaching transformations across other key development sectors.

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She explained that these achievements stand as tangible evidence of the nation's capacity to translate ambitions into concrete results, significantly strengthening international confidence in Africa's potential.

Through this collaborative platform, which brings together government and non-governmental institutions, development partners, and the private sector, Ethiopia is also showcasing its scientific and technological advancements across multiple areas, Dr. Mekdes noted.

In particular, participants have witnessed the country's pioneering work in artificial intelligence, digital health, primary healthcare, and medical referral systems.

The practical application of the Electronic Community Health Information System (eCHIS), an innovative digital platform that enables Health Extension Workers to efficiently monitor, track, and manage community health services, was also among the advancements showcased to delegates.

As a result, several countries have expressed keen interest in adopting Ethiopia's healthcare models and digital solutions, creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, cooperation, and the sharing of best practices.

Addressing the evolving dynamics of global health governance, the Minister highlighted Ethiopia's strategic use of health diplomacy to strengthen Africa's voice, influence, and standing on the international stage.

She affirmed that the conference will help translate the vision of Africa's health sovereignty into concrete actions and meaningful resolutions.

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Dr. Mekdes further emphasized that the continent is increasingly asserting itself not merely as a recipient of global health policies, discourse, and scientific applications, but as an active contributor, innovator, and driver of solutions.

Finally, she noted that the series of international and continental summits previously hosted by Ethiopia had established a strong foundation, paving the way for the successful convening of this landmark gathering.