Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports claiming it has cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 Presidential Election.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had made no determination on Gachagua's eligibility, warning that reports suggesting otherwise were misleading.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Rigathi Gachagua's eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election," Ethekon stated.

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The clarification follows reports arising from remarks made by IEBC Director of Legal Services Chrispine Owiye during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Monday.

IEBC explained that Owiye was only discussing constitutional provisions on election qualifications and disqualifications, particularly Articles 99 and 193, which provide that a person is not disqualified until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

The commission said his presentation did not address impeachment, removal from office under Article 75 or whether an impeached person can contest an election.

It further noted that the constitutional requirements for presidential candidates are outlined under Article 137, alongside other applicable electoral laws.

"Any determination of a prospective candidate's eligibility will be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process, in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws," Ethekon said.

IEBC also clarified that registration of candidates for the 2027 General Election has not started and will take place within timelines prescribed by law.