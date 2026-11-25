Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has launched a blistering attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of campaigning for the restoration of the fuel subsidy to reopen avenues for public looting

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of campaigning to restore the fuel subsidy to reopen avenues for public looting.

In a statement on Facebook titled "Kachalla Series No. 4: Nigeria Ronu - Shine Your Eyes," Mr Lawal said the statement was a reply to Atiku's social media supporters, whom he accused of repeatedly attacking him over the defunct grass-cutting scandal despite his discharge on a no-case submission.

Mr Lawal described the former vice president, with whom he was briefly in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as unqualified to lead Nigeria, citing criticisms from former President Olusegun Obasanjo's memoirs that Atiku lacked loyalty, transparency, and judgement.

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"In thus attacking me, they seek to defend a man who himself could be considered a 'Mr Corruption' in Nigeria. A man whom his former immediate boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, once described in his book as having 'propensity to corruption', 'tendency to disloyalty', 'a shameless liar', and 'willingness to sacrifice integrity and national interest for personal gains'.

"Obasanjo goes on further to argue that Atiku lacks sound judgement, transparency, and the necessary understanding of the demands of the presidency, stating that choosing him as a running mate was his 'biggest mistake'. This was from his boss of eight years; nevertheless, you want us to ignore this evaluation of Kachalla Abubakar by his boss and vote him in as our president? This man who 'lacks sound judgement, transparency, and the necessary understanding of the demands of the presidency'? Haba, Atikulates!", Mr Lawal stated.

Mr Lawal also cited past domestic and international corruption allegations involving the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), the Siemens bribery scandal, investigations involving former U.S. Congressman William Jefferson, and the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) controversy, arguing that Atiku escaped prosecution only because of constitutional immunity while in office.

"This is a man of whom the ICC Arbitration panel flagged a $500,000 payment to his wife as raising "significant red flag". There are many more such "red flags"--a $20 million unauthorized payment by PTDF; a US Senate committee investigation that traced over $40 million in suspected funds linked to him and his wife; the Siemens bribery scandal; allegations tied to former US Congressman William Jefferson; SPVs and Atikugate in which his former SA claims he channeled public funds including a ₦100 million diversion from the Ecological Funds to this SPV; and so on and so on", Mr Lawal stated.

Turning to internal party politics, Mr Lawal--who resigned from the ADC in June after Atiku won the party's presidential primary--accused Atiku's faction of infiltrating and hijacking the ADC after falling out with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He alleged that the ADC had become a "one-man dictatorship" while other members remained passive.

"The ADC was initially conceived to be a party of patriotic democrats with a left-leaning, ideological bent until Atiku's faction of the PDP, on the run from the rapacious Nyesom Wike, infiltrated it, subterraneanly taking it over and turning it into a one-person tyrannical dictatorship in Atiku Abubakar, egged on by a coven of yes-men. But instead of fighting to resist this fraudulent takeover of their party, the rest of the party members wholesomely chose to surrender to a state of "sit-down-look" and cognitive paralysis", Mr Lawal said.

Mr Lawal further claimed that Atiku's 2027 campaign rallies rely on rented crowds and focus on only two themes: reversing the fuel subsidy removal and asserting his Fulani identity.

He criticised Atiku's public declaration of his Fulani heritage during a visit to Kebbi State as insensitive, noting that communities in the state and neighbouring areas suffer from banditry and terror attacks by groups such as Lakurawa, Boko Haram, and ISWAP offshoots.

Mr Lawal pointed out that suspected terrorists murdered the late Emir of Gobir, Isa Bawa, in the area, arguing that residents needed concrete security solutions rather than ethnic posturing.

"This declaration of his Fulaniness was first made in Kebbi State, of all places. Reports have it that the Lakurawas, an Islamist militant group that is alleged to be allied with Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP), operates in Kebbi State. It is also reported that the Mamudawa, Boko Haram and ISWP have offshoots operating in Kebbi State.

"I would have thought that what the people of Kebbi State needed to hear is how he will tackle the pervasive insecurity of the area and not a declaration that he comes from the same tribe as that of most of the terrorists.

"Nigerians need to be made aware of who this ADC presidential wannabe and his coven actually represent. Atiku has only two messages to Nigerians which he delivers at his rallies: removal of fuel subsidy and a declaration of his Fulaniness. Aside from declaring these at his rallies of rented crowds, he has chosen to occupy himself with a campaign of harassment of Bola Tinubu, a man of similar bent who beat him to the presidency. Needless to say, this anti-Tinubu drive is occasioned by an Othello syndrome, a sort of delusional jealousy," Mr Lawal stated.

On the economy, he alleged that Atiku's opposition to President Tinubu's May 2023 fuel subsidy removal is driven by self-interest rather than public welfare.

Citing NNPC expenditure figures before May 2023, alongside an August 2026 Federal Ministry of Finance report stating that subsidy removal generated ₦15.8 trillion in revenue for the federation, Mr Lawal maintained that the subsidy regime was a conduit for fraud through fake invoices and ghost deliveries.

"The oil subsidy is a scam. This is probably what the subsidy return means to Atiku and his coven. "The oil subsidy is a scam. This is probably what the subsidy return means to Atiku and his coven. They want a return to the open looting of the oil revenue," Mr Lawal stated.

"I will now comment on his fixation on oil subsidy removal and portraying it as if he is planning to do so with altruistic motives. To understand this fixation, you need to look at the figures. Before Bola Tinubu removed it on 29th May, 2023, NNPC reported spending ₦4.39 trillion in 2022 and ₦1.829 trillion between January and May 2023. To quote from Bola Tinubu's inauguration speech: "What is the past is the past, fuel subsidy is in our past, no more corruption, no more falsification of invoices, no more lies, and no more smuggling of fuel."

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"Also, a 2022 motion in the House of Representatives alleged that nearly $10 billion was defrauded from the subsidy fund. The Federal Minister of Finance in August 2026 reported that removing the fuel subsidy generated ₦15.8 trillion in revenue for the Federation. This scam was achieved through fake invoices, ghost shipments and phantom deliveries," Mr Lawal stated

He also attributed Atiku's opposition to President Tinubu to frustration over the prevailing political consensus favouring a Southern presidency to complete an eight-year term.

"First, Bola Tinubu's presidency has further distanced Atiku from his ambition to one day be a President. This is because, aside from the overwhelming agreement among Nigerians that the Presidency should remain in Southern Nigeria to complete its eight years in the seat, old age is playing a trick on him. Hence, he is livid and resorts to the courts and foreign interests to stop Bola from being on the ballot rather than defeating him at the general elections. Desperation is a stinky cologne indeed," Mr Lawal added.

The former Vice-President is yet to respond to Mr Lawal's allegations. His spokesperson, Paul Ibe, could not be reached by our reporter Wednesday morning to comment on the allegations.