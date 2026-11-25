The Western Cape Division of the High Court has set aside - in its entirety - the Section 89 independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer in connection with the Phala Phala theft of dollars. However, appeals are likely.

Western Cape High Court Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana read out a summary of the judgment that not only set aside the Section 89 independent panel report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct regarding the Phala Phala matter, but also declared invalid any proceedings arising from the report, effectively ending Parliament's impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, 25 November, the court found the Section 89 independent panel "fundamentally misconstrued its functions" and went "beyond its lawful remit and made several errors in law".

With the review granted and the Section 89 independent panel report set aside, Parliament's impeachment proceedings against the president are at an end.

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However, if the judgment is appealed, this could change as another court may find differently and uphold the validity of the report that was the basis for presidential impeachment.

Questions remain whether the impeachment committee will proceed on Thursday as planned to choose an evidence leader to prepare for impeachment proceedings, or whether to delay this to obtain further clarity. Alternatively, the meeting may discuss the impact of this court ruling instead.

Speaking immediately after the judgment, the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Vuyolwethu Zungula said there was "one law for the president, and another for the citizens". He...