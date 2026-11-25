President Paul Kagame has challenged young African entrepreneurs to strengthen collaboration and move away from working in silos, saying limited cooperation is among the factors holding back business growth across the continent.

He said this as he opened the eighth YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali on Wednesday, November 25.

ALSO READ: YouthConnekt Africa Summit returns to Kigali

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The summit running until November 27 brought together young people, policymakers, business leaders and investors to discuss opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.

The President cited a recent survey that showed that young Africans are increasingly optimistic about the future and willing to take on challenges.

The African Youth Survey, released in July this year by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation and conducted by PSB Insights across in 16 countries, shows rising optimism about Africa's direction--reaching its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic. Optimism was highest in Rwanda (68%), Somalia (66%), and Burkina Faso and Ghana (60% each).

"That is the right mindset to have, because real success begins when you build the life you want for yourself without waiting for anyone's permission," Kagame said.

ALSO READ: Over 200 entrepreneurs awarded at YouthConnekt awards

He added that Africa's progress so far had come from taking ownership of its own future, rather than wishing for problems to disappear or expecting the world to become more concerned about the continent's struggles.

"We need to focus on what we can control, like choosing the right values that define who we are and staying true to them," he said.

"Every time you hold yourself to a higher standard, you raise the bar for what is possible for everyone around you. That's the power you hold. So, you need to use it wisely," he added.

The Head of State also noted that almost a quarter of Africa's working-age population was actively running or starting a business, which is the highest rate globally.

He said the figures showed that ideas and creativity were not lacking, but entrepreneurs still faced difficulties scaling their businesses.

"Beyond the structural barriers we all know about, we often fail to talk about how working in silos is holding you back."

He urged young entrepreneurs to learn from successful companies that were built through collaboration and shared visions rather than in isolation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Some of the most transformational companies on this planet were not built in isolation, but through collaboration," he said.

"They were built from the ground up by individuals who shared a vision. We need you to do the same, because we know and trust that you can."

Kagame also called for stronger partnerships between African leaders and young people, saying both sides had responsibilities in creating opportunities and advancing youth development.

"Collaboration and reciprocity must always define the relationship between leaders and young Africans in everything we do together," he said.

He said leaders should eliminate barriers through good policies, while young people should take advantage of the opportunities created for them.

"Being expected to do more is actually a good problem to have. Work hard, stay grounded, and the world will be waiting for you," Kagame told the youth.