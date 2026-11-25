Linda Mwananchi spokesperson denies saying movement would win Kenyan election without ex-VP Kalonzo Musyoka

IN SHORT: A Facebook graphic bearing the logo of Kenyan news website Kenyans.co.ke quotes Pauline Njoroge as saying the Linda Mwananchi Movement would win without Kalonzo Musyoka and the Kamba community he hails from. However, she dismissed the graphic as fake.

A graphic circulating on Facebook bears the logo of Kenyan news website Kenyans.co.ke and attributes controversial remarks to political commentator Pauline Njoroge.

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It quotes her as saying: "Kalonzo, don't threaten us. If you want to leave, then leave. We will win without you and the Kamba community. Sisi ndio Sifuna."

The Kiswahili phrase "Sisi ndio Sifuna" translates as "We are Sifuna" and expresses support for Nairobi senator and presidential hopeful Edwin Sifuna.

The graphic appears to capitalise on tensions at the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on 30 October 2026.

During the launch, former vice president and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged supporters to wait until the opposition had selected its joint presidential candidate for the August 2027 elections before declaring Sifuna the candidate.

Some supporters heckled Musyoka and chanted "president Sifuna", prompting the senator to intervene to calm the crowd.

Njoroge, a political commentator and digital strategist, left the Jubilee Party in July 2026 to join the Linda Mwananchi Movement. On 13 October, she was appointed the interim head of communication in its presidential campaign secretariat.

This graphic and similar versions have also been posted here, here and here.

But did Njoroge make these remarks? We checked.

Fake graphic

On 1 November 2026, Njoroge dismissed the graphic as "FAKE" on her official Facebook page.

"I see the desperate breadbased bloggers have fabricated a quote and attributed it to me. But Kenyans are not easy to fool. Everywhere they post it, people call them out because they can see through the propaganda," she wrote.

"For my public statements, follow my accounts on X and Facebook, both verified, or watch Linda Mwananchi rallies. If you can't find it on those platforms, be sure I never said it."

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We also searched Kenyans.co.ke's official Facebook page, where the news outlet regularly publishes its content, and found no record of the graphic.