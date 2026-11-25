No evidence Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi said he would halt Lagos-Calabar coastal highway if elected

IN SHORT: The NDC's presidential candidate has previously criticised the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project and called for it to be discontinued. But we found no credible evidence that he recently promised to stop it immediately if elected president.

"I will stop the Coastal Road immediately I become president - Mad man Peter Obi," reads a Facebook post circulating in Nigeria in November 2026.

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Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, is seeking to unseat president Bola Tinubu in the 16 January 2027 election.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway is one ofTinubu's flagship infrastructure projects. The planned 700-kilometre road will connect Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, to Calabar in Cross River state, passing through seven states.

Construction began in 2024, but the project has drawn criticism over its cost and the demolition of homes and businesses along its route. Obi is among its prominent critics.

The same claim appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But did Obi promise to stop the highway construction if elected president? We checked.

No evidence of the claim

Africa Check found no evidence of the alleged statement in credible media reports or Obi's social media accounts.

In April 2024, Obi described the project as a misplaced priority, arguing that the government should instead complete existing road projects.

He said: "It's not too late to discontinue the Lagos-Calabar highway project. We cannot afford another expensive abandoned project."

In June 2026, works minister David Umahi reacted to social media reports that Obi had promised to halt Tinubu's legacy projects if elected.

"When my brother Peter Obi said, as I saw on social media, that he would stop the legacy projects, that was a very painful statement. I hope he didn't say so," Umahi was quoted as saying.

In a 13 October statement, Obi's media office called for an independent audit of the project's spending, progress and changes to its route. It said its position was about responsible spending and better prioritisation, rather than opposition to infrastructure development.

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While Obi has called for the project to be discontinued, there is no evidence he pledged to stop it immediately upon becoming president, as the posts claim.

Misrepresenting candidates' policy positions can influence voters' decisions.

Other instances of the false claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.