Fabricated newspaper front page falsely claims Nigerian president Bola Tinubu promised petrol at N200 per litre if re-elected

IN SHORT: According to this newspaper-style graphic, Nigerian president Bola Tinibu promised to reduce the price of petrol to N200 per litre if he won a second term. But we found no evidence that such a newspaper exists or that Tinubu made the promise.

Fuel prices remain a major political issue in Nigeria ahead of the general election scheduled for 16 January 2027.

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On 29 May 2023, his first day in office, president Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy. Prices subsequently rose from around N200 to above N1,000 per litre, driving up the cost of living for many Nigerians.

Against this backdrop, a graphic resembling the front page of a newspaper called "The Daily Tribune" began circulating on Facebook.

Dated 1 September 2026, it carries the headline: "Tinubu: I will reduce Petrol Pump Price to N200/ltr after 2027 Election."

The graphic also claims Tinubu promised to make N1 equal to $1 before March 2027, and that Nigerians would no longer pay for electricity.

Tinubu is seeking reelection under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report).

But is this front page genuine? We checked.

Graphic is fabricated

Africa Check found no Nigerian newspaper, print or online, called "The Daily Tribune".

We also found no credible media reports or statements from the presidency or the APC supporting any of the three promises attributed to Tinubu.

The graphic contains inconsistent fonts and layout, raising further doubts about its authenticity.

Tinubu's administration has consistently rejected calls to reinstate the petrol subsidy. In May 2026, finance minister Taiwo Oyedele said the government would not bring back the subsidy because it created economic distortions.

In August 2026, Tinubu defended his administration's decision to remove the subsidy, describing an opponent's subsidy proposal as "serious ignorance" of the economy.

There is no credible evidence Tinubu made any of the promises attributed to him. The claim is false

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Other instances of the claim can be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.