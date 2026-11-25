Nairobi — Nearly eight in 10 Kenyans experienced attempted fraud through emails, online platforms, phone calls or text messages in the second half of 2026, according to a new report by TransUnion.

The 2026 Top Fraud Trends Report shows that 77 percent of Kenyan consumers encountered fraud attempts during the period, with text message scams, fraudulent phone calls and phishing among the most common methods.

Smishing, which involves fraudulent text messages designed to trick people into revealing personal information, was reported by 41 percent of respondents. Vishing, involving fraudulent phone calls, affected 40 percent, while phishing through emails, websites and social media posts was reported by 39 percent.

The report also found that 75 percent of those affected were concerned that criminals could use their stolen identities to commit crimes, while 42 percent feared that fraudsters could gain access to workplace systems.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

TransUnion said criminals often gather personal information, build trust or steal login credentials before impersonating legitimate customers and accessing their accounts.

"Trusted communications are often the first stage of account fraud," said TransUnion Kenya Chief Executive Officer Morris Maina.

He urged businesses to treat customer communications as part of their security systems and link them with identity, device and account activity to identify suspicious behaviour before financial losses occur.

The report also warns that artificial intelligence (AI) is making fraud easier to execute and harder to detect.

TransUnion identified AI-enabled adaptive attacks as one of the major global fraud trends in the second half of 2026. It found that 42 percent of business leaders surveyed globally said the growing scale and sophistication of fraud was putting significant to severe pressure on their organisations.

AI tools allow criminals to create convincing messages, generate synthetic identities and exploit legitimate business processes on a larger scale.

"AI is not creating new fraud, it's making existing fraud faster, cheaper, more convincing and dramatically more scalable," Maina said.

He added that increasingly sophisticated scams could be carried out by small, automated criminal operations using generative AI.

The report further found that 56 percent of Kenyan consumers were concerned about their personal information being exposed through data breaches, while an equal proportion worried about responding to phishing emails.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another 46 percent were concerned about criminals intercepting their information when using public Wi-Fi networks.